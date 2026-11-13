US Revokes Over 6,000 Visas Of Foreigners in Birth Tourism Crackdown

The Department of State's Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force announced it has revoked more than 6,000 visas tied to birth tourism

The State Department said it is identifying and holding accountable everyone involved in what it described as an illicit practice

The move is part of the Trump administration's broader push to curb birth tourism and end birthright citizenship

The United States Department of State has revoked more than 6,000 visas from foreign nationals who participated in or facilitated birth tourism, marking a significant escalation in the federal government's campaign against the practice.

The announcement was made on 13 November 2026 via the department's official account on X, with the State Department's Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force taking credit for the action.

The State Department revoked more than 6,000 visas linked to birth tourism Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, Popartic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

State Department targets birth tourism networks

Birth tourism refers to the practice whereby pregnant foreign nationals travel to the United States specifically to give birth on American soil, thereby securing US citizenship for their child under the 14th Amendment.

The State Department described the practice as "illicit" and stated that it is actively working to identify and hold accountable all parties involved, including those who facilitate or organise such travel arrangements.

The revocations represent the task force's most concrete enforcement action to date and signal that the crackdown extends beyond individual travellers to include those who run or support birth tourism operations.

Trump administration's wider citizenship agenda

The visa revocations form part of the Trump administration's sustained effort to restrict birthright citizenship and limit what officials characterise as abuses of the US immigration system. Since returning to office, the administration has pursued multiple avenues to tighten immigration policy, with birth tourism emerging as a specific area of focus given its direct link to automatic citizenship claims.

The task force did not specify the nationalities of those whose visas were revoked or detail the methods used to identify individuals connected to birth tourism networks. However, the State Department's statement indicated that further accountability measures remain ongoing.

US opens Community Solutions Program applications

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Accra had confirmed that applications for the 2027 Community Solutions Program (CSP) were open.

The disclosure was made via the embassy's official X account on November 13, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh