Steven Gyamfi, a 32-year-old man said to be Ghanaian, has been declared wanted by Peel Regional Police in Canada over an alleged vehicle theft network

Dubbed Project Cadetta, the investigation led to the recovery of 96 stolen vehicles valued at about C$4.5 million, which were reportedly bound for West Africa

Twelve people have been arrested and face 231 charges, while police have issued warrants for Gyamfi, who has no fixed address, and a 16-year-old suspect

Steven Gyamfi, a 32-year-old man said to be Ghanaian, has been declared wanted by Canadian police in connection with an alleged vehicle theft network in Ontario.

Steven Gyamfi, 32, is wanted by Peel Regional Police in connection with Project Cadetta, an alleged vehicle theft network in Ontario. Photo source: Peel Regional Police via Ask Media

Source: Twitter

Peel Regional Police issued an arrest warrant for him as part of Project Cadetta, an investigation that has already led to the arrest of several people.

Many of those in custody were identified by some media outlets as Nigerian nationals. According to ASKGHANA MEDIA, Gyamfi is a Ghanaian, although Canadian police have not stated his nationality.

Officers listed him as being of no fixed address.

How Project Cadetta uncovered the network

Project Cadetta began in March 2026 after police identified a warehouse on Cadetta Road in Brampton.

The facility was allegedly used to store stolen vehicles before they were shipped overseas. According to the ASKGHANA MEDIA post, the vehicles had their identification numbers altered and were prepared for shipment to West Africa.

Police later uncovered links to other locations across Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. The operation involved Peel Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

See the ASKGHANA MEDIA post below:

Project Cadetta arrests and charges

In total, 96 stolen vehicles worth about C$4.5 million were recovered during the operation. Most of them were luxury SUVs, pickup trucks and other high-value models.

Twelve people were arrested and are facing a combined 231 charges. Police alleged that five of them coordinated the theft, movement and export of the vehicles, while the others played supporting roles.

Authorities added that some of those arrested may be referred to the CBSA and could face immigration enforcement proceedings.

Steven Gyamfi, 16-year-old remain at large

Gyamfi is one of two people still wanted by police in connection with the case. The other is a 16-year-old from Hamilton, who cannot be named under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No specific charges against Gyamfi have been made public. Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

Stolen vehicles bound for Ghana intercepted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Peel Regional Police intercepted stolen luxury vehicles bound for Ghana in an operation called Project Stratis.

Eight vehicles valued at about $800,000 were found in storage lockers, an auto body shop and shipping containers.

Six people were arrested and charged with 30 offences, including robbery, conspiracy and money laundering. Two of them were picked up at Toronto Pearson International Airport while trying to travel to Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh