Emirates Airline released guidance identifying health conditions that could prevent passengers from boarding its flights

The airline warned that certain illnesses may make air travel unsafe without prior clearance from a medical professional

Emirates stressed that every passenger must be evaluated individually, as the list of conditions is not exhaustive

Emirates Airline has released official guidance outlining 12 medical conditions that could prevent passengers from boarding its flights, cautioning that certain health situations make air travel unsafe without prior medical approval.

Emirates Airline identifies 12 health conditions that can make foreigners unfit to fly. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Rose/Lukas Wunderlich

Source: Getty Images

The airline made clear that the list does not cover every possible scenario and that each passenger's circumstances must be assessed on an individual basis.

Where a condition is likely to deteriorate at altitude or require emergency care mid-flight, Emirates advised that travel should be postponed until a qualified medical professional confirms the person is fit to fly.

Emirates Airline's 12 conditions that may ground passengers

According to Emirates' guidance, the conditions identified as generally unsuitable for air travel include severe anaemia or dangerously low blood oxygen levels, as well as serious ear or sinus infections that could affect the body's ability to adjust to changing cabin pressure.

Passengers with infectious diseases capable of spreading to fellow travellers or crew members are also flagged, alongside those with unstable heart conditions such as uncontrolled heart failure, severe chest pain, or serious cardiac disease.

The airline further listed a recent heart attack, acute cardiac episode, or stroke among the disqualifying conditions, particularly where the passenger has not fully recovered. Severe lung disease, respiratory failure, or a recently collapsed lung also feature on the list.

Other conditions include digestive system disorders that could lead to internal bleeding, perforation, or blockage, as well as uncontrolled seizures or neurological conditions that may worsen without warning. Serious mental health conditions that are poorly managed and could endanger the passenger or others on board are similarly covered.

What Emirates requires before passengers fly

Rounding out the list are recent major surgery or significant physical injuries, recent medical procedures that leave air or gas trapped inside the body (including certain eye operations), and conditions requiring intensive care or close monitoring that cannot be safely managed during a flight.

Emirates stated that passengers presenting with any of these conditions may be required to undergo a formal medical assessment and complete appropriate treatment before being permitted to board. The airline's guidance emphasises that the well-being of all passengers and crew remains the central consideration when making these determinations.

Travellers with pre-existing or recently diagnosed health concerns are encouraged to consult their doctors well in advance of any planned journey to confirm whether they require medical clearance before flying.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh