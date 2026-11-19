Japan introduced an electronic visa system to simplify travel for eligible foreign nationals

The Japanese government outlined specific categories of people who are barred from using the eVisa portal

Ghanaians planning to visit Japan should take note of the requirements before submitting any application

Japan has rolled out an electronic visa (eVisa) system designed to make the application process more convenient for eligible foreign travellers, but the government has also published a clear list of people who do not qualify to use the platform.

The eVisa allows applicants to submit their documents online without visiting a Japanese embassy or consulate in person.

Japan lists categories of foreigners who cannot apply for its eVisa. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, Japanese authorities have been explicit that the system is not open to everyone.

Who cannot use Japan's eVisa system?

According to the Japanese government, several categories of people are excluded from the eVisa application process.

Nationals from countries that are not covered by the eVisa scheme are ineligible, meaning applicants must first confirm whether their home country is on Japan's approved list.

People applying for visa categories that are not supported by the eVisa portal are also required to apply through the conventional process at a Japanese diplomatic mission.

Additionally, those who hold passports other than their country of nationality, or who are applying from a country where they do not hold residency status, may be directed to apply through a traditional route.

Applicants who have previously been deported from Japan, denied entry, or who have a criminal record may also be ineligible for the eVisa and could face additional scrutiny during the application process.

What Ghanaians travelling to Japan should know

For Ghanaians with aspirations of visiting Japan, the introduction of the eVisa is a development worth monitoring closely.

Ghana is not currently among the countries whose nationals can travel to Japan without a visa, which means a visa application remains compulsory.

Ghanaians who fall into any of the excluded categories would need to proceed with a physical visa application at the Japanese Embassy.

It is advisable to contact the embassy directly or visit the official Japanese foreign ministry website to confirm current eligibility before beginning any application.

Japan remains a popular destination for Ghanaians interested in technology, culture, education, and business opportunities.

Understanding the entry requirements in full, including which visa route applies, can help avoid delays or rejections during the application process.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh