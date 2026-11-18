Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo broke her silence on Facebook on November 18, 2026, after her son, Olukayode J. Taiwo, was declared wanted by police in Philadelphia

Kemi revealed her son's phone had been switched off for three days, and she was working with the US Marshals Task Force and the FBI to locate him

The journalist disputed key details circulating in the media about the allegations against her son, saying authorities gave her a different account

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has spoken publicly about the situation surrounding her son, Olukayode J. Taiwo, known online as RichKJT, after he was declared wanted by police in Philadelphia, United States, over allegations involving a woman.

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo speaks out after her son RichKJT is declared wanted by Philadelphia Police. Image credit: drkemi

Source: Facebook

Kemi addressed the matter through a heartfelt Instagram post on November 18, 2026, directing her words at her son and urging him to hold on.

"Wherever you are, Stay Strong. Someone called Jesus loves you. God is with you. You will never walk alone," she wrote.

She also reminded Olukayode that 35 weeks earlier, her Facebook followers had offered him guidance on relationship matters, encouraging him to reach out to family.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks on son's whereabouts

The journalist disclosed that the family had no information on her son's whereabouts and was deeply anxious about whether he was safe.

His phone had reportedly been switched off for three days prior to her post.

Kemi Olunloyo confirmed she was actively cooperating with the US Marshals Task Force, the FBI, the Philadelphia Police Department, and Olukayode's medical professionals in an effort to locate him.

She also pushed back against details that had appeared in the media, stating that law enforcement had not briefed her about an alleged abduction on November 2 or any reported shooting.

According to Kemi, what authorities actually told her was that her son had allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's front door, an incident reportedly recorded on a Ring camera.

She noted that investigators were still reviewing available footage as the case remained under investigation.

Kemi also questioned how shooting-related reports surfaced in the American press and were then picked up and circulated by Nigerian media outlets.

Kemi Olunloyo calls for male mentorship

Beyond her personal anguish, Kemi used the moment to call on parents to maintain open lines of communication with their children, particularly advocating for stronger mentorship of young men in Generation Z.

She noted that Olukayode had no prior criminal record and had collaborated with her on campaigns against gun violence and drug abuse since the age of seven, participating in those efforts across Canada, Nigeria and the United States.

Kemi stated that she was leaning on her faith during the ordeal. The allegations against her son are still being investigated, and he has not been convicted of any offence.

The Instagram post of Kemi Olunloyo is below.

Ghanaian journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian journalist Samuel Obeng Mensah’s arrest over allegations that he took GH¢178,900 from 13 people by promising to secure their enlistment in the Ghana Armed Forces and other security services.

The case drew wider attention after a video showed armed tactical police officers escorting the handcuffed journalist from an Accra courthouse.

Investigators say none of the applicants was enlisted and that Mensah lacked the ability to deliver on his promises.

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Source: YEN.com.gh