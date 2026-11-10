The British High Commission in Nigeria announced that applications for Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are now open for imternational postgraduate students

The fully funded programme covers a 12-month Master's degree at UK universities, targeting students from least developed and middle-income countries

Interested applicants must apply through participating UK universities before the December 8, 2026 deadline

The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced that the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships programme is now accepting applications for the 2026 cycle, with a deadline of 8 December 2026.

The scholarship, administered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC), is fully funded and covers postgraduate study at participating British universities.

Commonwealth Shared Scholarships provide international fully funded 12-month UK Master’s degrees; university applications close on 8 December 2026. Image credit: WPA Pool, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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It is specifically designed for high-quality candidates from least developed and middle-income Commonwealth countries, including fragile and conflict-affected states, who would not otherwise be able to finance a UK degree.

What the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship covers

The award typically runs for 12 months and targets individuals who have not previously studied for a year or more in a high-income country. Funded courses span a range of disciplines with demonstrable development impact, including gender studies, education, global development, heritage, gerontology, and financial technology policy.

UK universities participating in the scheme bid for scholarship places on specific eligible courses and are required to cover the living cost component of each award. Candidates apply directly through these universities, which carry out initial selections before the CSC grants final approval.

Institutions offering places under the 2026 intake include Liverpool Hope University, the London School of Economics and Political Science, SOAS University of London, the University of Bath, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, the University of Hull, the University of Oxford, the University of Southampton, the University of Stirling, the University of Surrey, and the University of Sussex.

Courses available under the scholarship

The eligible courses span access, inclusion and opportunity, with options including an MA in Disability Studies at Liverpool Hope University, an MSc in Gender, Development and Globalisation at LSE, and an MSc in Global Development at both SOAS and the University of Glasgow. The University of Oxford is offering an MSt in Diplomatic Studies, while the University of Surrey is offering an MSc in FinTech and Policy.

Other available programmes include an MSc in Sport Policy, Management and International Development and an MSc in Comparative Education and International Development, both at the University of Edinburgh, as well as an MA in Gender and Development and an MA in Power, Participation and Social Change, both at the University of Sussex.

The CSC operates within the framework of the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan and frames the programme as part of the UK government's broader international development objectives, aiming to build leadership capacity in Commonwealth nations.

Prospective applicants can review the full list of [eligible courses and participating universities before submitting their applications through their chosen institution ahead of the 8 December 2026 deadline.

UK university offers foreigners 2027 scholarships worth £26k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Bristol had opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme.

The programme provides international students with the opportunity to receive up to £26,000 towards tuition fees for courses beginning in September 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh