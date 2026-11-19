Landowners in Ghana must follow the Lands Commission's registration procedures to secure legal documentation for their property and reduce the risk of ownership disputes

The registration process involves conducting an official land search, obtaining a site plan, preparing an indenture and submitting the required documents for verification

Applicants must complete the necessary registration procedures and obtain their registered deed or land title certificate from the Lands Commission after successful processing

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Landowners in Ghana who want to secure their property legally must follow the registration procedures established by the Lands Commission.

Ghana land registration: Documents needed and steps to complete the process. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Registering land establishes documented ownership rights and reduces the risk of disputes, competing claims, and unauthorised transactions.

Under Ghana's Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), the registration process involves several stages, from verifying the land's ownership to obtaining the appropriate registered documents.

Steps to register land in Ghana

1. Conduct a land search: Request an official search from the Lands Commission to check existing ownership records, boundaries and possible conflicting claims

2. Obtain an approved site plan: Engage a licensed surveyor to prepare the plan showing the land's location, dimensions and boundaries

3. Prepare the indenture: Have a qualified lawyer prepare or review the legal document establishing the transaction and the rights being transferred

4. Sign the necessary documents: Ensure the parties and witnesses sign the indenture and site plan where required, with the appropriate legal certification

5. Complete the registration form: Obtain and complete the relevant application form through the Lands Commission

6. Prepare supporting documents: Attach the indenture, approved site plan, identification, photographs, search report and any additional documents required for the land

7. Complete stamping and approvals: Ensure the instrument is properly stamped and obtain any required consent or concurrence for state or stool land transactions

8. Submit the application: Present the completed documents to the Lands Commission's Client Service Access Unit for examination and processing

9. Follow up on verification: The Commission checks the submitted information against its land records and relevant survey information

10. Collect the registered documents: Following successful processing, obtain the registered deed or land title certificate, depending on the registration category

The Lands Commission's official registration requirements explain the documentation and verification involved.

What happens after submitting the documents?

After submission, the Lands Commission examines the application to establish whether the applicant has satisfied the registration requirements.

The process may involve checking survey coordinates, reviewing earlier transactions, inspecting the land and publishing notices to allow objections.

Any conflicting information or outstanding ownership issue may delay registration until it is resolved.

Applicants should also understand that an application acknowledgement slip is not proof that registration has been completed. They must obtain the final registered document from the Commission.

Landowners can visit the Lands Commission online services portal to access available services and track applications.

Disclaimer: This article provides general guidance. Documentation and procedures may vary according to the type, ownership and location of the land. Applicants should confirm requirements with the Lands Commission and seek independent legal advice where necessary.

Man meets idle land after sending money

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a man's dream of building a house in his homeland turned into a nightmare when he discovered that the land he had sent money to develop was idle and empty.

He returned home from abroad, hoping to see a completed or partially developed property, but met nothing to his utter dismay.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions, as some laughed at the video while others shared similar experiences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh