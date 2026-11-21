Qatar offers a dedicated companion visa for travellers accompanying a Gulf Cooperation Council citizen, available exclusively under category A4

The entire application process runs through the Hayya Portal or mobile app, with a non-refundable fee of QAR 100 due within 14 days of being prompted

Applicants must upload two documents and hold a passport with at least three months of remaining validity to qualify

Qatar has a dedicated visa category for travellers entering the country as companions of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens. Known as the A4 companion visa, it is designed strictly for this group and cannot be used by travellers who do not meet that specific condition.

The application carries a non-refundable fee of QAR 100 and is handled entirely through the Hayya Portal or the Hayya mobile app, with no requirement to visit an embassy or consular office.

Qatar Announces New Fee for Companion Visa, Allows Online Applications

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How to Apply for the Qatar A4 Companion Visa

Applicants begin by accessing the Hayya Portal online or through the Hayya app, where they either register a new account or sign into an existing one. The form requires personal details, residency information and contact particulars.

Two supporting documents must be submitted during the process: a recent passport-sized photograph and a copy of a valid passport. That passport must retain at least three months of validity at the point of application.

Once the form is complete and submitted, applicants who are prompted to pay the QAR 100 fee must do so within 14 days. The application then goes through a review process, and once approved, the visa is available as a downloadable PDF or accessible directly within the Hayya app.

What Travellers Must Present at the Border

Receiving approval for the visa does not complete all the requirements. When arriving in Qatar, travellers must carry several additional documents alongside the approved e-visa.

Proof of accommodation covering the full duration of the stay is required, as is a return or onward travel ticket confirming that the traveller has plans to depart before the end of the permitted period. The same passport presented at application must still hold at least three months of validity upon arrival, consistent with the requirement set at the application stage.

Travellers who do not qualify under the GCC companion category must apply under a separate visa type through the appropriate channel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh