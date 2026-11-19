The 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia, offered soldiers a four-day pass to play Grand Theft Auto 6 as a reenlistment perk

43 of the 130 eligible soldiers took up the offer, signing on for two to six additional years of service

The initiative was pitched by a staff sergeant who got the idea from a senior Army career counsellor on TikTok

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The United States Army offered soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, a four-day pass to play the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6 as a bonus incentive for reenlisting, with the initiative drawing significant interest from troops in the battalion.

The US Army offered soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, a four-day pass to play the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6 as a bonus incentive for reenlisting. Credit: Jakub Porzycki/James Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

The 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion rolled out the perk to coincide with the game's Thursday launch.

Of the 130 soldiers deemed eligible, 43 chose to include the gaming pass as part of their reenlistment package, signing on for between two and six additional years of service, according to a report first published by Task and Purpose.

Sgt. Jamire Smith, a combat engineer who committed to six more years, was among those who took the four-day pass. "I'm all campaign. I'm all about the heist," he told Task and Purpose. "I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it."

Smith said he had been weighing leaving the Army before leaders in his unit made clear they valued his contributions. He also qualified for a reenlistment bonus of approximately $60,000 after completing training on heavy breaching vehicles.

The battalion made the gaming pass available from 1 August through 14 November, stacking it on top of existing reenlistment benefits such as cash bonuses and preferred duty station selections, subject to individual eligibility and Army requirements.

How the Idea Reached the Battalion

Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, who serves as the battalion's career counsellor, described the pass as an "eye grabber" and said she brought the concept to her commanding officer after seeing Sgt. Maj. Celeste R. Spencer, a senior Army career counsellor, raise the idea on TikTok.

Wolfer noted that the battalion had operated without a dedicated career counsellor for roughly eight months before her arrival, and she was keen to give soldiers approaching a reenlistment decision a clear point of contact.

Her commander, who had played Grand Theft Auto 2, approved the idea. Wolfer herself is a self-described gamer who began basic training the same week Grand Auto 5 was released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh