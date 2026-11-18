Turkish Airlines confirmed that passengers from 17 African countries are eligible for free hotel accommodation during Istanbul stopovers

The offer applies only to travellers whose journey originates in one of the qualifying African countries on the airline's approved list

Passengers can access the free hotel benefit only once per journey, either on the outward or the return leg

Turkish Airlines has announced a free hotel accommodation benefit for passengers from 17 African countries who have connecting flights through Istanbul, providing a significant travel perk for millions of potential passengers across the continent.

The airline confirmed that the offer covers the cost of a hotel stay during the stopover period in Istanbul for eligible travellers.

Turkish Airlines' free Istanbul stopover hotel offer covers eligible travellers from 17 African countries Image credit: GordZam. Adam Hester/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, qualification depends on a specific condition: the passenger's journey must have originated from one of the countries included in the airline's approved programme.

Which African countries qualify

The 17 countries included in the Turkish Airlines programme are Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and Tunisia.

The list spans North, East, West and Southern Africa, bringing the offer within reach of some of the continent's most active travel markets. Major aviation hubs such as Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Cairo and Casablanca all fall within the qualifying nations, meaning the benefit covers a substantial portion of African travellers connecting through Istanbul.

Key conditions travellers must know

Beyond country eligibility, the free hotel stay can only be redeemed once per journey. Travellers must decide whether to use the accommodation on the outward leg or the return leg, as it cannot be claimed on both.

For those wishing to access the benefit on their return trip, the airline requires that the original departure point must have been in one of the 17 qualifying countries. Passengers who cannot satisfy this condition will be ineligible for the complimentary hotel on the way back.

Travellers from African countries not on the approved list will not qualify for the accommodation perk, regardless of their ticket class or the route they have booked. Those planning journeys through Istanbul are advised to confirm their eligibility directly with Turkish Airlines before travelling to avoid any complications at the point of check-in or during the stopover.

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These conditions cover age requirements, residency periods, language proficiency, and financial stability.

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Source: YEN.com.gh