American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been named a tourism ambassador for Ghana during his visit to the country

The Ghana Tourism Authority presented the undefeated former world champion with a traditional fugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra

Mayweather's new ambassadorial recognition comes as he explores opportunities to promote Ghanaian tourism, boxing and sporting talent internationally

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been named a tourism ambassador for Ghana following a special ceremony at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Floyd Mayweather handed a prestigious role in Ghana. Image credit: John Mahama, Bleacher report

Source: UGC

The recognition was announced by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), which presented the former world champion with a traditional Ghanaian fugu as a symbol of appreciation and cultural identity.

The ceremony was attended by the Authority's Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto, and her deputy, Abeiku Santana.

The presentation marked another significant moment in Mayweather's visit to Ghana, where he has been engaging with prominent personalities in the country's sporting, entertainment and tourism sectors.

Mayweather receives Ghanaian honour

The undefeated boxing champion received the traditional attire during his appearance at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he interacted with Ghanaian boxing personalities.

Among those present were legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson and Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku.

Speaking during the occasion, Mayweather expressed his affection for Ghana and described the country as one of the best places in the world.

His recognition as a tourism ambassador is expected to help promote Ghana's cultural heritage and tourism attractions to an international audience.

The ambassadorial title concerns tourism promotion rather than a diplomatic appointment.

Mayweather's visit to Ghana

Mayweather arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and was welcomed by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

His visit, facilitated by Legacy Rise Sports under the leadership of Sharaf Mahama, has included engagements with President John Dramani Mahama and other prominent personalities.

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The former five-division world champion has also expressed interest in supporting young Ghanaian boxers and bringing major international sporting events to the country.

Mayweather believes Ghana possesses enormous sporting potential and has indicated his willingness to contribute to developing local talent.

His latest recognition strengthens the connection between the American boxing icon and Ghana as efforts continue to promote the country internationally.

Mayweather meets Ghana boxing legend Azumah Nelson

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Ghanaian icon Azumah Nelson during his visit to Accra in November 2026.

A video showing the two boxing greats greeting each other in traditional African outfits quickly went viral on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh