Qatar's government published official guidelines outlining clothing restrictions for women in public spaces

The list covers four categories of garments considered too revealing or form-fitting for general public wear

A swimwear rule applies to both men and women, with beaches and pools cited as the only permitted exceptions

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Qatar has formally outlined a set of clothing restrictions that women are expected to observe in public spaces, with the guidelines published on an official government platform targeting both residents and visitors to the Gulf nation.

Qatar mentions 4 types of clothes women can't wear in public. Images are for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: @qatartribune

Source: Instagram

The rules centre on the principle of modest dressing in shared public areas and cover garments considered too revealing, too short, or too form-fitting for general wear outside the home.

Qatar's 4 banned clothing categories for women

According to the published guidelines, four categories of clothing are not acceptable for women in public spaces in Qatar:

outfits that are too tight miniskirts sleeveless dresses swimsuits worn outside designated areas

The official statement reads:

"It is expected that you wear decent clothes, and women should avoid wearing any garments that are too tight, too short or translucent, such as miniskirts or sleeveless dresses. Both men and women should also avoid walking around in their swimming suits away from beaches or swimming pools."

What Qatar's swimwear rule means for visitors

One notable aspect of the guidelines is that the swimwear restriction applies equally to men and women, making it broader in scope than the other rules listed. Swimwear remains perfectly acceptable at beaches and swimming pools, but wearing such attire in streets, in shopping centres, or in other public areas falls outside what the country considers appropriate.

The guidance is particularly relevant for international travellers heading to Qatar from countries where public dress codes are loosely defined or largely absent. Qatar draws millions of visitors annually, and the guidelines serve as a practical reminder that cultural expectations around clothing differ significantly from those in many Western nations.

The country has previously published similar guidelines for men, with two categories of clothing also listed as unacceptable for male visitors and residents in public spaces.

Qatar grants one country 30-day visas on arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had unveiled an on-arrival visa scheme for Iranian nationals.

This allows them to enter the country for tourism or business without obtaining a visa before travelling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh