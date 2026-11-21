The US has identified eight countries whose visitors risk losing eligibility under the Visa Waiver Programme

A 2015 law introduced the restrictions, targeting travellers with specific international travel histories since March 2011

Dual nationals from certain countries also face restrictions, regardless of whether they have visited the listed destinations

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The United States has warned that citizens of Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) member countries may lose the right to travel to America without a visa if they have visited any of eight specific nations since March 2011.

The US has identified eight countries whose visitors risk losing eligibility under the Visa Waiver Programme. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The eight countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and North Korea.

Under the Visa Waiver Programme Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, nationals of VWP-eligible countries who have travelled to any of these destinations on or after March 1, 2011, are generally no longer permitted to use the waiver system to enter the United States.

A narrow exemption applies to those who travelled in an official diplomatic or military capacity.

Cuba added to the restricted list

Cuba was later included among the restricted destinations. VWP travellers who visited or were present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021 are also affected by the same rules.

Dual nationality represents an additional ground for ineligibility. Citizens of VWP-participating countries who hold secondary citizenship in Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan or Syria cannot use the visa waiver, even if they have never set foot in those countries.

The legislation was enacted in December 2015 following congressional concerns about foreign terrorist fighters moving between conflict zones and Western nations and exploiting the openness of the waiver system.

Affected travellers can still apply for a US visa

Losing VWP eligibility does not permanently bar entry into the United States.

Those affected retain the option of applying for a standard US visa through an embassy or consulate, though they must complete the full application and appointment process rather than using the simplified waiver route.

The VWP currently allows citizens from dozens of countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and many European nations, to enter the US for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without a traditional visa.

Travellers who believe the restrictions may apply to them are advised to confirm their eligibility well in advance of any planned travel and to allow adequate time for visa processing should an application become necessary.

US introduces new travel rules for citizenship applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had introduced new travel restrictions for foreigners seeking American citizenship.

The rules limit how long applicants can stay outside the country while completing the naturalisation process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh