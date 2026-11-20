The chiefs of Adukrom summoned Pastor Isaac, founder of the Eye of Yahweh church, over an alleged breach of the town's noise-making ban

Traditional authorities demanded seven sheep, schnapps, and GH¢5,000 from the pastor, giving him three days to comply or face banishment

Pastor Isaac rejected the customary demands, telling the palace his actions followed divine instruction and that the land belongs to God

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A Ghanaian pastor identified as Isaac Asare Bediako, founder of the Eye of Yahweh church in Adukrom, was arrested and arraigned before the Akropong District Court on Friday, 20 November 2026, after he refused to honour a customary penalty imposed by the town's traditional authorities.

Police reportedly arrest clergyman Pastor Isaac Asare Bediako in Adukrom over his refusal to pay the chiefs' fine amid a noise-making ban dispute. Photo source: @hugenews_, KARRASTOCK/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The dispute began when the pastor was summoned to the chief's palace over an alleged violation of Adukrom's noise-making ban.

At the palace, he dismissed the allegation, arguing that his conduct was guided by divine instruction and that because God created the earth, the land ultimately belongs to God.

Adukrom chiefs set their demands

The chief and his elders responded by laying out specific conditions: the pastor was to provide seven sheep, schnapps, and GH¢5,000 to facilitate customary rites.

The popular pastor was given three days to comply, with banishment from the town as the stated consequence of non-compliance.

However, Pastor Isaac did not meet the deadline. By Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the chiefs and traditional priests announced they would escalate the matter to the police.

His subsequent arrest and appearance in court were captured in a video posted by Ghanaian TikTok blogger Huge News, which showed traditional chiefs and elders speaking to reporters outside a court complex.

In the interview, a traditional figure noted that Isaac was arrested on Thursday evening and taken to court on Friday morning, but the judge was absent, leading to an adjournment.

He stated that he and his colleagues would not drop the case and will pursue it to the end and appealed to the residents to exercise patience regarding the matter.

The traditional figure added that he had been informed that Pastor Isaac Asare Bediako would be taken to another court in Mampong on Monday, November 23, 2026, for legal proceedings against him.

The Facebook video of Pastor Isaac's arrest is below:

Ghanaians react to Pastor Isaac's arrest

The case drew sharp debate online, with many questioning both the legal basis and the appropriateness of the arrest.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Ayeh-Paye Samuel said:

"This pastor can go to prison per the laws of this country."

Joe Pee commented:

"How is this an arrest issue?"

Slip Accord wrote:

"This is not a criminal case but a civil one. So why arrest him?"

Ghanaian pastor jailed 10 years for fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about junior pastor Stephen Yaw Gyamfi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding a teacher of GHC78,800 with a fake Malaysia job offer.

The 32-year-old collected the money in stages, claiming it would cover visa processing, airfare and other travel costs, but no job ever materialised.

After paying back only GHC10,000, he was jailed, while the court advised the victim to pursue a civil case to recover the rest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh