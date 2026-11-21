Iceland has outlined the structure of its citizenship language test, which is split into a written and an oral component

Foreign nationals sitting the oral section of the test should set aside a specific amount of time for the examination

Applicants are required to bring valid identification documents to both stages of the test

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Iceland has published clear guidelines on the requirements foreign nationals must meet when taking the language examination as part of the citizenship application process, including the duration of the oral component.

The citizenship language test is divided into two separate parts: a written examination and an oral assessment. The oral segment takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, giving applicants a clear indication of how to plan their time on test day.

Iceland publishes new details about oral language tests for foreigners. Photo credit: @icelandnews.

Source: Getty Images

Iceland citizenship language test requirements

Before the examination, applicants receive all necessary logistical information, including the scheduled test date and the venue.

They are also sent a link to an online sample test, which is intended to familiarise them with the format and help them prepare ahead of the actual assessment.

One requirement applies uniformly to both the written and oral portions of the test: valid identification documents. Applicants must present these at each stage of the examination process. Officials have made clear that this is a firm condition, meaning applicants should ensure their identification is current and easily accessible on both test days.

The Instagram photo is below:

Tourist sites worth visiting in Iceland

Beyond its citizenship processes, Iceland is widely recognised as a compelling travel destination. The country's landscapes range from active volcanoes and glaciers to natural hot springs and dramatic waterfalls, drawing visitors from across the world.

The Blue Lagoon ranks among the most visited attractions in the country. The geothermal spa features warm, mineral-rich water with a distinctive milky-blue colour, set against a backdrop of dark volcanic rock.

Gullfoss, commonly referred to as the Golden Falls, is another major draw. Situated along the Golden Circle route, the waterfall carries water from the Hvítá River over two dramatic drops into a deep canyon.

Thingvellir National Park holds UNESCO World Heritage status and is notable for both its historical significance and its geological formations, including the visible rift between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Jökulsárlón, a glacier lagoon in the east of the country, is filled with floating icebergs and offers boat tours for visitors. It is also regarded as one of the country's premier photography destinations.

The Instagram photo is below:

Ireland introduces new rules for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ireland’s proposed citizenship reforms, including an increase in the required period of residence from five years to eight and new language, civics and financial self-sufficiency tests.

The proposal is not yet law, but it has received approval for priority drafting. If passed, it would add three years to the wait for many foreign residents seeking Irish citizenship.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh