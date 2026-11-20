Adepa Tundra: Popular Actress Spotted Selling Fruits on Street, Appeals to Ghanaian Celebs for Help
- Adepa Tundra, a Ghanaian actress known for her roles in Dr Likee's projects, was filmed selling fruits at a street-side stall in Ghana
- In an interview with blogger Morgan Studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, she opened up about financial difficulties after earning little from her film work
- The actress made a public appeal to Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, and Dr Likee, asking for their support
Ghanaian actress Adepa Tundra has gone viral after footage emerged showing her selling fruits at a roadside stall, with the clip quickly spreading across social media platforms following her candid appeal for help from some of Ghana's biggest names in entertainment.
The video, captured by blogger Morgan Studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, showed Adepa Tundra seated at an outdoor produce stand with bananas and other fruits laid out on a table in front of her and also hawking them by the roadside.
Speaking to the camera, she described the financial hardship she has faced since her acting work dried up, revealing that her earnings from featuring in films had not been enough to sustain her.
She said:
"Nothing is working for me, so I am now selling bananas by the roadside. If I say that my movie career helped me, then I would be lying."
Adepa Tundra's appeal to Ghanaian celebrities
In the interview, the actress directed a plea at several prominent figures, specifically naming veteran Kumawood star Dr Likee, in whose projects she was regularly featured.
Tundra also appealed to music heavyweight Shatta Wale, celebrated media personality Nana Ama McBrown and others.
She urged them to come to her aid as she navigated a difficult period in her life.
Tundra's situation has struck a chord with many Ghanaians who are familiar with the broader challenges facing actors in the local film industry, where consistent pay remains difficult to come by for many practitioners outside of a small circle of household names.
The TikTok videos of Adepa Tundra selling and appealing to Ghanaian celebrities are below:
Reactions to Adepa Tundra's video
The clip drew a wave of responses from viewers, many of whom offered words of encouragement alongside some pointed reflections on life and mindset.
Others also questioned whether she was being truthful about her struggles or if she was just creating content for publicity.
YEN.com.gh confirmed some reactions from social media users below:
My Doc fingers wrote:
"Whether she's making content or doing anything else, one thing I've noticed in life is this: the moment you stop complaining and comparing yourself with others, focus on what you're doing, and do it well—with the right mindset, a clean heart, and a strong spiritual foundation—you won't fail. No matter where you find yourself, this goes out to everyone."
Shie Koobibini said:
"It depends on the way she thinks. Life depends on your thinking."
GOV commented:
"God will take good care of her journey. 😭"
Kumawood actor spotted preaching on the streets
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Henry Obiri Yeboah, known as Cash Motors, and his unexpected move into street evangelism in Abossey Okai.
The viral footage showed him preaching to a gathered crowd and handing out Bibles near his business premises, prompting warm reactions from social media users.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh