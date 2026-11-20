Adepa Tundra, a Ghanaian actress known for her roles in Dr Likee's projects, was filmed selling fruits at a street-side stall in Ghana

In an interview with blogger Morgan Studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, she opened up about financial difficulties after earning little from her film work

The actress made a public appeal to Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, and Dr Likee, asking for their support

Ghanaian actress Adepa Tundra has gone viral after footage emerged showing her selling fruits at a roadside stall, with the clip quickly spreading across social media platforms following her candid appeal for help from some of Ghana's biggest names in entertainment.

Popular Ghanaian actress and content creator Adepa Tundra appeals to Ghanaian celebs for help after being spotted selling fruits on the street. Photo source: @adepatundra, @morganstudios0

Source: TikTok

The video, captured by blogger Morgan Studios on Thursday, 19 November 2026, showed Adepa Tundra seated at an outdoor produce stand with bananas and other fruits laid out on a table in front of her and also hawking them by the roadside.

Speaking to the camera, she described the financial hardship she has faced since her acting work dried up, revealing that her earnings from featuring in films had not been enough to sustain her.

She said:

"Nothing is working for me, so I am now selling bananas by the roadside. If I say that my movie career helped me, then I would be lying."

Adepa Tundra's appeal to Ghanaian celebrities

In the interview, the actress directed a plea at several prominent figures, specifically naming veteran Kumawood star Dr Likee, in whose projects she was regularly featured.

Tundra also appealed to music heavyweight Shatta Wale, celebrated media personality Nana Ama McBrown and others.

She urged them to come to her aid as she navigated a difficult period in her life.

Tundra's situation has struck a chord with many Ghanaians who are familiar with the broader challenges facing actors in the local film industry, where consistent pay remains difficult to come by for many practitioners outside of a small circle of household names.

The TikTok videos of Adepa Tundra selling and appealing to Ghanaian celebrities are below:

Reactions to Adepa Tundra's video

The clip drew a wave of responses from viewers, many of whom offered words of encouragement alongside some pointed reflections on life and mindset.

Others also questioned whether she was being truthful about her struggles or if she was just creating content for publicity.

YEN.com.gh confirmed some reactions from social media users below:

My Doc fingers wrote:

"Whether she's making content or doing anything else, one thing I've noticed in life is this: the moment you stop complaining and comparing yourself with others, focus on what you're doing, and do it well—with the right mindset, a clean heart, and a strong spiritual foundation—you won't fail. No matter where you find yourself, this goes out to everyone."

Shie Koobibini said:

"It depends on the way she thinks. Life depends on your thinking."

GOV commented:

"God will take good care of her journey. 😭"

Kumawood actor spotted preaching on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Henry Obiri Yeboah, known as Cash Motors, and his unexpected move into street evangelism in Abossey Okai.

The viral footage showed him preaching to a gathered crowd and handing out Bibles near his business premises, prompting warm reactions from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh