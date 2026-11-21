Japan's Ministry of Justice has published detailed guidelines outlining what foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency

The guidelines are drawn from Article 22 of Japan's Immigration Control Act and cover three distinct areas every applicant must satisfy

One of the three requirements alone is broken down into 11 sub-criteria, reflecting how broadly authorities assess each application

Japan's Ministry of Justice has released formal guidelines setting out the conditions foreign nationals must meet to obtain permanent residency in the country, offering significant clarity to the large number of long-term residents considering making the move permanent.

The guidelines, published through Japan's Immigration Services Agency, derive their legal authority from Article 22, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Immigration Control Act, the statutory provision that governs how authorities evaluate all permanent residency applications.

Japan lists the basic checklist for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo credit: @travelKguide.

Source: Getty Images

Japan's 3 permanent residency requirements

Applicants must satisfy three core requirements. The first concerns personal conduct. Authorities expect applicants to have lived in Japan without breaching laws or engaging in behaviour that calls their character into question.

This encompasses timely payment of taxes, contributions to social insurance schemes, and adherence to general civic obligations.

The second requirement focuses on financial independence. Applicants must demonstrate that their assets or professional skills are sufficient to support themselves without drawing on public funds or depending on assistance from others.

The third requirement is the most detailed. It asks whether granting permanent residency would be in Japan's national interest, an assessment that authorities break down into 11 separate sub-criteria.

This breadth indicates that the evaluation goes well beyond basic legal compliance, encompassing factors such as length of residence, the applicant's history of following rules, and the depth of their ties to the community.

The Instagram video is below:

Japan residency: What the guidelines mean for applicants

For foreign nationals living and working in Japan, the publication provides a clearer picture of exactly what immigration authorities are looking for. Japan has long maintained relatively strict standards when it comes to granting long-term immigration status, and access to the precise legal framework behind decisions can help applicants build a stronger case before submitting.

Permanent residency removes the restrictions attached to specific visa categories, allowing holders to live and work in Japan indefinitely. That makes it one of the most valuable immigration statuses available, particularly for the growing community of Nigerians and other Africans who have lived in the country for many years.

The Immigration Services Agency's official page carries the full document, including a complete breakdown of all 11 sub-criteria under the national interest requirement, which prospective applicants are encouraged to review in full before proceeding.

The Instagram video is below:

Japan lists 5 groups exempt from language requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Japan’s new language and social-understanding requirements for foreigners seeking permanent residence, including five categories exempt from the B1 language standard.

Applicants must also show they understand Japan’s rules and local systems, and those deemed unwilling or unable to adapt may receive a negative evaluation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh