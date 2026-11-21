Saudi Arabia has published official tourist visa fees for foreign nationals looking to visit the kingdom

Non-GCC nationals will pay SAR535 for a tourist visa valid for up to one year from the date of issue

The fee is part of Saudi Arabia's broader push to attract international tourists under its Vision 2030 programme

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Saudi Arabia has officially published the tourist visa fee applicable to non-GCC nationals, setting the cost at SAR535 for foreigners seeking to enter the kingdom for leisure purposes.

The figure applies to applicants from countries outside the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc. GCC member states, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, maintain separate travel arrangements with Saudi Arabia and are generally exempt from the standard visa requirements that apply to other foreign nationals.

Saudi Arabia Publishes the Official Tourist Visa Fees for Foreigners

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Tourist Visa Validity and Conditions

The tourist visa issued to qualifying foreign nationals carries a validity of one year, or 365 days, from the date it is issued. Within that period, holders may plan and undertake their visit to the kingdom.

Prospective travellers are advised to review the specific entry and length-of-stay conditions attached to their visa before confirming travel arrangements, as the overall validity window of the document may not reflect the maximum duration of any individual stay permitted during that period.

Saudi Arabia's Tourism Push Under Vision 2030

The published fee details form part of a wider transformation of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. The kingdom launched its electronic tourist visa in 2019, marking the first time it had opened its doors to leisure travellers on a broad scale.

That move aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, a long-term programme designed to reduce the country's economic dependence on oil revenue by developing alternative sectors, including tourism, entertainment, and hospitality.

The SAR535 fee and the 365-day validity period are among the key conditions prospective visitors need to confirm before beginning their visa application.

Saudi Arabia opens tourist visa to 4 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh about Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend tourist visa access to citizens of four additional countries as part of its Vision 2030 tourism strategy.

The kingdom is seeking 150 million annual visits by 2030, building on more than 100 million visits recorded in 2023. The expansion marks a shift from decades when entry was largely limited to religious pilgrims and business travellers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh