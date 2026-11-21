The United States government has confirmed the pass mark for the civics test required as part of the naturalisation process

An immigration officer selects 20 questions from an approved bank covering American history, government structure, and civic rights

Applicants who fail on their first attempt are permitted a second opportunity to retake the civics portion of the interview

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The United States government has confirmed the minimum score required to pass the civics test that foreign nationals must clear as part of the naturalisation process, providing a clear standard for those seeking American citizenship.

Candidates must answer at least 12 of 20 questions correctly to satisfy the civics requirement. The assessment is conducted orally, meaning applicants must provide spoken responses to questions put to them directly by a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officer, rather than completing a written paper.

US Citizenship Civics Test: Applicants Must Answer 12 Out of 20 Questions Correctly to Pass

Source: TikTok

How the US civics test works

During the naturalisation interview, the immigration officer draws 20 questions from a pool of approved civics topics. These cover a range of subject areas, including American history, the structure of the federal government, and the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

Applicants are not required to work through all 20 questions. As soon as a candidate provides 12 correct answers, the officer brings the examination to a close, and the applicant is recorded as having passed that section of the interview. The order in which the questions are drawn is at the officer's discretion, and candidates have no advance knowledge of which specific items will be selected on the day.

What happens if an applicant fails

Failing to reach the 12-question threshold on a first attempt does not end an applicant's chances of obtaining citizenship. USCIS permits unsuccessful candidates to return for a second sitting of the civics test, giving them another opportunity to demonstrate the required level of knowledge.

Because there is no written component, preparation ahead of the interview is considered essential. Prospective citizens are expected to study the full bank of approved civics questions in advance, as any of them could appear during the session.

The civics test is one of several requirements that make up the naturalisation interview, which is the formal stage at which USCIS assesses whether an applicant meets the legal criteria for US citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh