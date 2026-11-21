Sweden offers a residence permit allowing highly qualified graduates outside the EU up to nine months to search for work or explore starting a business

Applicants must hold at least a master's degree and prove bank savings of SEK 13,000 for every month of their intended stay

Ghanaians who secure a job during the nine months can apply for a work permit from inside Sweden and begin working immediately upon filing

Sweden has opened a formal pathway for highly qualified graduates from outside the European Union, including Ghanaians, to relocate and spend up to nine months searching for employment or exploring business opportunities.

Sweden offers master's graduates a 9-month residence permit to find jobs as the list of eligible countries emerges. Image credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images, Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

Source: UGC

The permit, officially called the "Residence permit for highly qualified persons to look for work or start a business," is administered by Sweden's Migration Agency and comes with six clearly defined requirements that applicants must satisfy before they travel.

Who Qualifies for the Permit

The education requirement is the steepest barrier. To be eligible, an applicant must hold a qualification at second-cycle level, which includes a 60-credit or 120-credit master's degree, a professional degree worth between 60 and 330 credits, or a postgraduate or doctoral degree. A bachelor's degree on its own does not meet the threshold.

Beyond education, applicants must hold a valid passport, intend to look for work or investigate starting a business, and must apply from outside Sweden. First-time applicants who submit their application while already in the country risk having it rejected outright.

Costs, Documents and Financial Requirements

Financially, applicants must demonstrate savings of at least SEK 13,000 for each month of the planned stay, plus enough to cover the return journey home. Bank statements serve as the standard evidence, and those in countries where central-bank approval is required to move funds abroad must include that authorisation in their application pack.

Comprehensive health insurance covering the entire stay is compulsory. The policy must include urgent and routine medical care, hospital treatment, emergency dental care and medical repatriation.

The full document pack includes passport copies, the degree certificate, a transcript of courses completed, and a signed power of attorney authorising the Swedish Council for Higher Education to verify qualifications directly with the applicant's home-country institution.

The application fee is SEK 2,200. Applications are submitted through the Migration Agency's e-service, though those unable to use it may complete a paper form at a Swedish embassy or consulate. All applicants must also present their passport before a decision is made, either through a digital app check or in person.

What Happens After Securing a Job

Landing a job during the nine-month window changes the applicant's status considerably. The permit holder can file for a work permit from inside Sweden and may begin working as soon as that application is submitted, though only with the specific employer and in the profession stated in the application. Since June 2026, a work permit in Sweden generally requires a monthly salary of at least SEK 34,470.

Those who choose to start a business instead must apply as self-employed persons, and the business may operate while that application is being processed.

Ghanaians considering this route should also note that Ghana is not on the European Union's visa-free travel list. Visits to Sweden's Schengen neighbours will therefore require separate visas in addition to the Swedish residence permit.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh