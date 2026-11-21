Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ghanaian boxing legend Ike Quartey shared a heartwarming moment at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra

Mayweather's Ghana visit, facilitated by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, included meetings with several key figures in Ghanaian sport

The undefeated American boxing icon has also hinted at staging a major boxing event in Ghana

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Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated American boxing legend, shared an emotional reunion with Ghanaian welterweight great Ike Quartey during a courtesy call at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Footage that spread quickly across social media captured the two former world champions locked in a warm embrace, stirring excitement among boxing fans who recognised the significance of two giants of the sport meeting on Ghanaian soil.

Floyd Mayweather Shares Heartwarming Moment With Ike Quartey at Ga Mantse Palace: Video

Source: Getty Images

Quartey, fondly nicknamed 'Bazooka', carved out a remarkable legacy in professional boxing, holding the WBA welterweight title from 1994 to 1998 and remaining one of Ghana's most decorated fighters of his era.

Watch the heartwarming moment between Mayweather and Quartey, as shared on X:

Mayweather's Ghana tour gathers momentum

The palace visit was one of several engagements on a packed itinerary that began on Wednesday, November 18, following a stop in Nigeria.

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, extended the invitation and has been facilitating the entire visit.

Since touching down in Accra, the 49-year-old has met President John Dramani Mahama, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams, and fellow boxing icon Azumah Nelson.

He also made time for the grassroots side of the sport, stopping by the Bronx Boxing Gym in Jamestown to interact with up-and-coming fighters.

Mayweather pledged to donate boxing equipment to the gym in support of youth development.

His tour additionally took him to the Bukom Boxing Arena, where a lively encounter with Ghanaian boxer and entertainer Bukom Banku drew considerable attention.

Visits to the Despite Automobile Museum and businessman Kevin Okyere's residence also featured on his schedule.

Mayweather eyes Ghana boxing opportunities

Beyond the social engagements, Mayweather's visit has carried a clear professional dimension.

The boxer, who retired with a flawless 50-0 record, including 27 knockouts, per BoxRec, has signalled interest in expanding Legacy Rise Sports, the boxing promotion led by Sharaf Mahama.

He has also raised the prospect of hosting a major boxing event on Ghanaian soil, though no confirmed date or opponent has been revealed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh