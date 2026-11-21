The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced scheduled and emergency maintenance outages across four operational regions

Some affected communities face up to eight hours without power, with outages planned across the Western, Eastern, Ashanti and Tema regions

ECG has urged residents and businesses in impacted areas to prepare ahead of the interruptions and apologised for the inconvenience

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of scheduled and emergency maintenance exercises that will cause temporary power interruptions in parts of the country from Saturday, November 21, to Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The outages will affect communities across four operational regions: Western, Eastern, Ashanti and Tema.

ECG has announced scheduled and emergency maintenance outages across four operational regions. Photo credit: Taylor Weidman/Getty and Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in some areas face up to eight hours without electricity during the maintenance windows, which ECG says are intended to improve service delivery and ensure a more reliable power supply.

Areas and schedules for the power outages

The affected communities, outage dates and schedules are outlined below.

Date Time Affected Areas Saturday, November 21, 2026 7:00am – 11:00am Begoro township, Ahumam, Nkankama, Yokpem and surrounding areas (Eastern Region) Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:00am – 5:00pm Mporhor, Dominase, Ayiem, Adum Banso and surrounding areas (Western Region) Sunday, November 22, 2026 10:00am – 4:00pm Kpong, Abusua Kope, Tray Court, Okwenya, Legacy Girls, Akuse, Asutsuare, Volivo, Golden Exotics, Shinefield, Stone Lodge, Osuwem, Commandos Military Training Camp, Akorley, Adukrom Booster Station, Teye Kwame, Asutsuare Junction, U-Fresh and Manyajopanya (Tema Region) Tuesday, November 24, 2026 9:00am – 5:00pm Aboaso, Ntonso, Hemang, Asonomaso, Nkyerepoaso, Petrensa, part of Konongo Low Cost, Juansa, Agogo, Donaso, Asinimpong, Kwaso, Abentenim and Odoyefe (Ashanti Region) Tuesday, November 24, 2026 10:00am – 4:00pm Mobole, Otsebreku, Okushibri, Jerusalem, Apollonia, Katamanso, Promised Land, Elegant Homes and Data Centre (Tema Region) Wednesday, November 25, 2026 9:00am – 5:00pm Ejisu Manhyia, Boankra, Kubease, Etia, Ampabame and Duampompo (Ashanti Region)

Meanwhile, ECG has called on affected customers to take note of the published schedules and make adequate preparations before each outage.

The company extended an apology for the disruption the exercises will cause and encouraged both residents and businesses that rely on electricity for their daily operations to plan accordingly.

ECG announced planned dumsor in Western Region

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG had announced planned maintenance work in parts of the Western Region from November 21.

The power distributor explained that the temporary outages would allow engineers to fix a fault and improve electricity supply in the affected areas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh