Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada addressed common visitor visa questions on its official X account on November 25, 2026

IRCC confirmed that Ghanaian passport holders must obtain a visitor visa before travelling to Canada, as an eTA is not available to them

Canada's immigration authority also clarified the rules around working and studying while on a visitor visa

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has responded to frequently asked questions about visiting the country, covering entry requirements, documentation and processing timelines for prospective travellers, including those holding Ghanaian passports.

The department published the guidance through its official X account on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, stating that the specific entry requirements for any traveller depend on their citizenship, the travel document they hold and their planned mode of entry into Canada.

IRCC explains Canada visitor visa rules for Ghanaians, including passport requirements, processing times and work and study restrictions. Image credit: izusek, Redjina Ph/Getty Images

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Canada visitor visa requirements for Ghanaians

For holders of a Ghanaian passport, a valid visitor visa is a non-negotiable requirement before departing for Canada. IRCC confirmed that Ghanaian nationals fall within the category of travellers who must secure this visa in advance, and that an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not an alternative available to them.

Applicants are required to upload a digital copy of a valid international passport or travel document as part of the process. That document must be valid for no less than six months from the intended travel date. IRCC noted that those applying online will receive a personalised document checklist through the immigration portal, and urged all applicants to submit every document listed on that checklist to prevent delays or complications with their application.

Processing times and work or study restrictions

On the matter of how long a Canadian visitor visa takes to process, IRCC stated that timelines vary from one application to the next.

The department also clarified that the publicly listed estimated processing period does not account for the time required to collect biometrics or to print an approved visa once a decision has been made. Prospective visitors were advised to consult the Canadian government's official immigration website for the most current processing-time figures before submitting their applications.

IRCC also addressed a widely held misconception regarding what a visitor visa permits upon arrival.

Entering Canada as a visitor does not automatically grant the right to work or study in the country. Individuals who intend to take up employment must obtain a work permit separately, while those wishing to study may require a study permit, depending on the nature and duration of their intended programme.

Canada approves two-year hiring across four sectors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had revised its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme.

The changes were announced by Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu and are aimed at easing the administrative burden on employers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh