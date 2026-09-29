Canada's immigration authority announced a 60-day extension of travel restrictions affecting residents of three countries, including two in Africa

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan are covered under the renewed suspension of immigration processing

Even applicants who already hold approved visas or permits are affected, with no final decisions to be issued while the ban remains active

Canada has extended temporary immigration restrictions affecting residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing ongoing concerns about the spread of Ebola.\

Canada extends ban on travellers from three African countries. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the extension on September 28, 2026, adding another 60 days to the existing measures. The restrictions are now set to remain in place until November 27, 2026.

The Canadian government stated it remains "deeply concerned" about the active Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the possibility of the virus spreading to neighbouring countries, which it identified as the primary reason for continuing the ban.

Countries Affected by Canada's Ebola Travel Restrictions

Under the extended measures, individuals whose last country of residence at the time of their application was the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan are barred from travelling to Canada. The suspension covers immigration processing across all three nations.

One notable aspect of the restrictions is that prior approval offers no guarantee of travel. Individuals who already hold a valid visa, permit, or electronic travel authorisation are equally subject to the ban and cannot use those documents to enter Canada while the measures are in effect.

What the Ban Means for Pending Applications

IRCC confirmed that it will continue reviewing both new and existing applications linked to the affected countries. However, no final decision will be issued on any such application until the restrictions are lifted or formally revised.

This leaves many applicants in a period of uncertainty, with their cases progressing through review but stalling short of a conclusion for as long as the ban holds.

The Canadian government left open the possibility of another extension, noting that the restrictions could be prolonged if the public health situation in the region does not improve before the November 27 deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh