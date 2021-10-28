Some dads in Louisiana, United States, were worried that there was incessant violence in their children's school, and they decided to form a group called Dads on Duty

Some dads in Louisiana have formed a group called Dads on Duty to help stop violence at their children's high school.

A dad identified as Michael LaFitte Jr sat down with four other dads in his office and came up with the idea to start the group, People reports.

According to Good Morning America, this was after almost 24 students got arrested, suspended, or expelled within three days at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He said:

"We thought we could be a collective unit to be able to show them that there are strong men who are on the campus."

Taking shifts on campus

The group brings the men together to take shifts protecting the grounds of Southwood High School and interacting with students.

The men, who said they are the best people that can take care of their kids, will prevent fights and violence while in their children's school.

After starting with five fathers, the group now has approximately 40 members.

