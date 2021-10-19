A 20-year-old corps member Bilqees Lawal has taken it upon herself to build a free borehole for people of Kpong, a community in Khana LGA in Ogoni land, Rivers State

The first-class graduate who is a serving corps member in the area said she found out that the villagers' source of water is a dirty river contaminated with faeces

The kind-hearted young lady would however be needing support from well-meaning individuals to bring to reality the project that will cost N1.5 million

Help may yet be on the way for people of Kpong, a community in Rivers State who have been drinking dirty water as a young female corps member is set to provide them with free borehole.

Bilqees Lawal, who emerged the best graduating student after bagging a first-class in accounting from Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state was posted to Khana LGA in Rivers state for her NYSC.

She was touched that the villagers drinking water is a dirty river

Source: Original

Kpong community home to 5,000 people is a remote community where its dwellers have for years lived in poor conditions that included them getting drinking water from a river that is contaminated with faces and other waste materials.

Why she wants to embark on the selfless project

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng's Editor Victor Duru, Bilqees stated that she was touched by the deplorable condition in which the people lived in and sought to make an impact.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In her words:

"Naturally, it's not my style to leave any environment I find myself just the way I met it. It was the willingness to be a change maker inspired by the underprivileged living conditions of fellow humans that led me to take this path."

She needs financial support to help provide a motorised borehole to the underprivileged community

While revealing that she hasn't received enough support despite writing and visiting corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations, religious organisations, humanitarian and political organisations, the kind-hearted lady stated that she is determined to against all odds.

According to her, the goal is to provide the community with a motorised borehole but may resort to a manual hand pump if the money available isn't enough as the project costs N1.5 million to execute.

A trusted online platform has been created for donations and support. The young ladysaid that project execution will commence towards the end of 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh