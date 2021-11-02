Just like many suspected, there seems to be trouble in the Nwoko household despite the fact that Ned is on vacation with Regina

The Moroccan wife of the businessman has shocked Nigerians after she revealed that she has divorced him

Laila stated that nobody has a right to talk about her marriage and if people followed her because of Ned, they should unfollow her

The divorce has affected Regina Daniels as Laila has unfollowed her on Instagram

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, is currently on vacation with one of his wives and actress, Regina Daniels.

His Moroccan wife with whom he has 3 kids, Laila Charani, has made a shocking revelation that finally confirms speculations.

Laila, Ned, and one of their kids Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: UGC

Laila and Ned are divorced

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Laila noted that no one has a right to talk about her marriage or her life.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She continued by disclosing that she already divorced Ned Nwoko and there is nothing between them anymore.

The mum of three also added that anyone who followed her because of her ex-husband's influence should unfollow her.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react

Read some of the reactions to Laila's revelation below:

choco_jo_jo:

"This is a typical example of money can’t buy happiness or sometimes money ain’t just enough."

gudgaalriri:

"I guess he wasn't treating them equally."

ifyprecious_adewale:

"Chai I really feel for her though, one sided attention."

gentle_desire_:

"Kayamata at work... Very dangerous."

poshest_hope:

"Regi baby don colonize baba."

bello7167:

"Tomorrow it will be Regina's turn."

queencydoris:

"I knew it! She has been acting strange lately."

vanessa3815:

"It can’t be because of money. Women like this marry because of attention and love. He probably wasn’t giving her enough and she wouldn’t have married a man with many wives and kids."

Laila Charani unfollows Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Ms Laila Charani, appear to no longer be good friends going by Laila's actions.

The duo who always gave fans the impression that they were fine with being each other’s co-wives gave them a reason to think otherwise.

In a new development, it was noticed that Regina’s senior wife to their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had unfollowed the actress on social media.

Source: Yen