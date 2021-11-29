Singers Peter and Paul Okoye are currently in Sierra Leone and fans in the country are more than excited to see the brothers together after their reunion

The ex-PSquare members took to their individual Instagram pages with videos showing a large turnout of fans on the streets chanting their names

Peter Okoye in his Instagram captions also gave a hint about their upcoming world tour as a group

Popular Nigerian music stars Peter and Paul Okoye recently took a trip to Sierra Leone and the brothers were given nothing short of a royal welcome.

Fans in the country were more than excited to see the brothers together for the first time since they reunited and settled their longstanding differences.

Crowd storm the streets in Sierra Leone as PSquare makes first joint appearance. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: UGC

A video sighted on the individual pages of the ex-PSquare singers captured a massive turnout of fans on the streets of Sierra Leone.

Peter and Paul stood atop their cars and cheered the crowd on as they chanted their names in unison.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From indications, the two made the appearance at a market area in the country as traders, hawkers among others were sighted among the crowd.

Sharing the video, Mr P hinted at their upcoming world music tour as a group.

Watch the clips below:

Reactions

The video brought about a nostalgic feeling from fans of the music stars I the online community.

Read some comments spotted below:

illrymz wrote:

"This brings back African invasion memories!."

offorkelechi02 said:

"The energy no be here ooo! I love this."

patrickrayy said:

"Two heads better than one for real."

maximum_raphael said:

"This is how it should be."

bbrown4561 said:

"Psquare go retire Wizkid and davido for music, see crowds."

amandasignatures said:

"I feel like crying.... Thank you Jesus for this miracle..."

el_nino_mi said:

"@__s.e.u.n it’s a religion, not just a music group."

PSquare performs together for the first time after reunion

In a related story, Nigeria's most authoritative website, Legit.ng reported that PSquare impressed fans greatly with their reunion and they performed together for the first time since their breakup.

Peter and Paul Okoye were spotted performing some of their top hit songs at their 40th birthday party.

The event was graced by top celebrities such as Don Jazzy, Mr Macaroni, DJ BigN, to name a few.

Source: Yen Newspaper