New Zealand has announced its decision to introduce a six - month Short - Term Graduate Work Visa for international graduates

Prospective beneficiaries must meet study, financial, and health requirements, and apply within three months of graduation

Reforms have also been made to expand Post Study Work Visa access for some Level 7 Graduate Diploma holders who have completed full-time study

The New Zealand government has announced the commencement of a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa for international students, including Ghanaians.

The move, according to the New Zealand government, forms part of an overhaul of its post-study immigration system.

New Zealand visa rule proves international students with a short job-search window. Image credit: Alexander W Helin, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of New Zealand work visa

According to Immigration New Zealand, the agency responsible for migration policy, the new rules announced on Monday, June 1, take effect from 16 November 2026, allowing eligible international graduates to remain in the country for up to six months after completing their studies to find employment.

"From 16 November 2026, eligible international graduates will be granted a Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, allowing up to six months of open work rights to help them transition into employment."

According to the authorities, the six-month visa will serve as a channel allowing graduates to secure employment before applying for a long-term visa, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Requirements for the new work visa

Persons seeking to benefit from the new visa policy must have completed an eligible qualification at the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQF) Levels 5 to 7, with at least 24 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand.

Additionally, applicants must apply within three months of their student visa expiring.

They must also show that they have at least NZ$5,000 available and meet health and character requirements.

Applicants who came to New Zealand on scholarships must also seek approval from Education New Zealand or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

NZ rolls out financial and study requirements for new visa Photo: Nurphoto Photo credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Exemptions under the new visa policy

Immigration New Zealand has explained that persons who already hold a Post Study Work Visa will not be eligible to apply for this visa.

In addition to the new visa, the New Zealand government is expanding eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) to include those who have obtained a Graduate Diploma at NZQF Level 7 while also holding a degree from New Zealand or overseas.

Under the proposal, applicants will need to have studied full-time for the duration of their programme. Visa duration can be offered for up to one year based on completion.

Restrictions under the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa

Valid for one-time use only

Not extendable

Cannot be granted more than once

No permission for business ownership or self-employment

Cannot sponsor partners for work visas

Cannot sponsor children for dependent student visas

Family members cannot be included (they must apply separately for visitor or other visas)

UAE suspends visas for 3 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended visas for nationals and travellers from three major African countries, raising concerns for Ghanaians and others.

The suspension, which took effect on Saturday, June 6, 2026, was announced jointly by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The Middle East state becomes the latest country to impose travel restrictions on the affected countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh