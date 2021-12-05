4 die as bus shuttling choristers to wedding plunge into river

- The BBC reports that 23 passengers got married and drowned in a river

- A passenger bus plunged into a river

- The passengers were mostly wedding choirs

At least 23 people have drowned after a bus heading to a wedding plunged into a raging river in Kenya.

Video footage shows a bus wrecking after a driver tried to cross a flowing river on a bridge over the river Enziu, about 120 miles [200 km] east of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The bus was hired to transport members of the church choir. Four of the dead were children and at least 12 people were rescued, a local report said.

However, it is not clear how many people were on the bus at the time. The driver was unaware of the route and the bridge over the river in Mwingi, Kititui district, the local news website Standard reports.

Kititui governor Charity Ngilu said the "serious" accident happened on Saturday morning. He added that 23 bodies had been found but added that some were still trapped on the bus and that repatriation operations would continue on Sunday.

Extreme levels of rainfall have been heavy in many parts of Kenya recently, including drought-stricken areas where livestock and wildlife have died as a result of lack of pasture.

