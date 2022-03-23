A Nigerian lady's dance video which involved her mother and junior sister has gathered massive reactions online

In the clip, the mother gained much praise from TikTok users who loved her energetic moves despite her age

Many people asked her to keep making lovely videos with her family as they make for good entertainment content

A Nigerian lady has in a TikTok video showed off her dance moves with her family members as they vibed to Portable's Zaazu Virus song.

In a kind of choreography, the lady led as she showed off her moves. Her young sister followed, making a funny facial expression while accompanying it with some hand moves.

The family was praised online for their moves. Photo source: TikTok/@dopie10

She has energy

What stirred reactions mostly was when their mother came on and did the dance more than her children with great energy. The video was shared on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments and more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Desewa998 said:

"Is mum energy for me."

King Ayobami10 said:

"So nobody saw that little princess vibe."

Toyosi said:

"The little girl omo."

George Oluwaseun said:

"Mum's energy is not from this country."

abeke173 said:

"Abeg leave Mumcy make she dey watch una."

Bonnet boy said:

"Continue using ur mum and kid sister you’ll trend trust me."

Toluwalase Tugbobo said:

"What have you done to this innocent woman."

