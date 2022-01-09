Rapper Sarkodie has paid GHc13,000 to settle the medical bills of a baby detained at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana

Little Rose Samira Sulley had suffered severe burns after she accidentally fell into hot water her mother was preparing for her bathe

The rapper's gesture followed a report by Metro TV highlighting the 18-month-old baby and her mother's plight

Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has singlehandedly paid GHc13,000 to settle the medical bills of a baby detained at the Ridge Hospital.

Little Rose Samira Sulley had suffered severe burns after she accidentally fell into hot water her mother was preparing for her bathe.

The 18-month-old baby underwent surgery at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana, to restore her life to normalcy.

After going under the knife and being on a ventilator for weeks, she began healing. The hospital, however, detained Rose and her distraught mother for three months over unpaid GHc13,000 medical bills.

Sarkodie stepped in to settle the medical bills following a report by Metro TV, highlighting the little girl and her mother's plight - raising funds to get her discharged.

