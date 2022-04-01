A lady has heaped praises on her mum on social media as she celebrated her for being the family's backbone

Ruthie Tilley Gyado revealed that her dad had passed away in 1997, leaving her mum with '7 mouths' to feed despite not having any job

The lady stated that her mother turned things around, got a job and ensured all 6 of them eventually graduated from the university

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A woman has been celebrated on social media for catering for 7 persons on her own after her husband passed away in 1997.

The daughter of the woman identified as Ruthie Tilley Gyado revealed on Twitter that her mother became a widow at the age of 32 and at a time she was jobless.

The lady said that her mum fed '7 mouths.' Photo Credit: @ruthtilleygyado

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post dedicated to celebrating her mum, Ruthie said her mum took the challenge and turned things around.

Ruthie stated that her mother eventually got a job and trained all 6 of them in school by herself.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The excited lady proudly announced that today, all 6 of them are university graduates, thanks to her mum.

Her tweet reads:

"Abeg today I am just going to celebrate my mum. Not her birthday yet!

"My Dad died in 1997 leaving my my mum age 32 with 6kids and 7 mouths to feed with no job.

"This woman turned things around, got a job, all 6 of us University graduates. That is my mother! I love you mama!"

See her tweet below:

Netizens hail the lady's mum

@Jamiescript said:

"Your mum is a hero. I join you to celebrate her. My story is similar to yours. Dad died in 1998, mum was 35 working as a teacher. She raised 6 children all on her own. Women are superheroes. I celebrate your super hero, may she live long to enjoy her works on earth. Amen."

@vitalfortune_90 said:

"God bless her. Something similar happened to us, Dad passed away 1996.. we were Four, my mom was just 23.. she didn't remarry and today she is a grandmother, we have two graduates and two business oriented siblings. Thank God cos it was rough but God prevailed."

@tony_ubah said:

"Interesting , what a mother ! A super mum indeed! Ruthie, it's that never-say-die spirit you inherited from your mum that makes you still have hope in Nigeria like me, hinged on prof's entrant into the political space. Na lie?"

@Mavofreish said:

"Wow speechless, almost a similar story with urs .. Dad died 1997, left mum with 7kids and how that woman took care of us should be studied .. Today we're her pride... She try abeg."

Berla Mundi Rejects Proposal Of American Borga Who Proposed To Her On Birthday In Video

Meanwhile, media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has rejected a proposal from a handsome man who flew all the way from USA to show her love on her birthday.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Berla Mundi was heard telling the young man that even though she liked him, she could not accept his proposal.

The on-screen personality however indicated that she was in love with one of the gifts that he came with - a Jaguar car and wanted to keep it.

Source: YEN.com.gh