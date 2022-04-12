A man has taken to social media to expose a lady who is hell-bent on getting him to marry her

According to him, she formed the habit of always taking his picture to church in a bid to achieve this aim

The young man sought help from social media users in handling the situation as he made her photo public

A man identified as Alinwa Kingsley has called out a lady for always taking his picture to church in a bid to get him to marry her.

In a Twitter post on Monday, April 11, the Anambra indigene shared a photo of the supposed lady with his picture held forward in a vertical form at a place that appears to be a church.

He sought help in stopping her. Photo Credit: @alinwakingsley

Source: UGC

He lamented that her move was fuelled by his promise to marry her by Easter which he claimed to have done by mistake.

Kingsley urged netizens to help him stop her.

His tweet reads:

"Please you people should help me and tell this girl to stop carrying my picture to church for pastor to pray for me to marry her because I mistakenly said I will in Easter. I think we all know that when you go to market, not all the goods you price there you end up buying."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@2muchdrags said:

"Carry her picture to church too and pray for mind of rejection, it’s called GG on sportybet."

@obijoseph_c said:

"So other girls that tasted our product and left us for another man... Did we carry their pictures to church???"

@AboladeOlaniran said:

"Did you taste her product or you just priced am, cos for she to be taking your picture here and there you've tasted her product. Ọgá! Go carry your wife!!"

@JamesOnyemachi said:

"You enter market,taste garri,,,e sweet you,,,,,you taste again,,,,,e sweet you,,,,you come price am self,,,now the seller don agree to sell to you,,,,,,why you come dey beg nah ???

"The one you taste nko ?? Who go buy am ??"

@francfec said:

"When you dey chop her you didn't tell us now your telling us to help you tell her to stop carrying your picture to church. Abeg carry your cross."

