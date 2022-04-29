Global site navigation

Young Man Shows Off Fancy Footwork in Energetic Dance Video Taken at Petrol Station, Saffas Show Him Love
Young Man Shows Off Fancy Footwork in Energetic Dance Video Taken at Petrol Station, Saffas Show Him Love

by  Yen.com.gh Jeffrey Mensah
  • A video of a man dancing with great energy at a petrol filling station has been doing the rounds on social media
  • In the Instagram clip, the gent is seen busting some moves to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and M.J
  • Mzansi online users were left amused and impressed by the dancer’s routine and shared their responses online

An energetic young man ushered Mzansi into the long weekend with a video of him busting some crazy moves.

Man, Fancy Footwork, Dance Video, South Africa
Mzansi peeps were entertained by a man's unique dance moves at a petrol station. Image: @culturecollecter/Instagram
Source: UGC

The amusing clip was shared on Instagram by @culturecollecter and shows the t*pless lad show off some impressively vibey footwork as he dances to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, and M.J at a petrol filling station.

Entertained South African netizens flooded the Instagram post showing the dancer love as they complimented his skills.

You dey another level: Man stuns with pencil drawing of Black Sherif; fans praise his talent

remo_maroane16 wrote:

“My babyyy.”

shazzie_sharon commented:

“Jep Jep JePa!!!”

breeze_finestt wrote:

“Jepa.”

Spliffleon responded:

“Uncle Vinny style.”

Batshidise said:

“@basetsana_mamagoa NO please. O shapa tsa Smusi.”

Gumedemlondi reacted:

“@_hugh.m uyalikhumbula imabura.”

slindyza commented:

"Izimbadada."

Woman dancing on the table gets hit on the head by ceiling fan, continues like nothing ever happened

In a different dancing story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.

The video was shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.

Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:

Grannies bust some amapiano moves in church, video sparks funny reactions “South Africa has hurt me”

“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”

Mzansi online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder.

Check out some of their comments on Twitter:

@ThesameSivu responded: “Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”
@Black_JuticeSA said: “That breathe out and in at the end.”

