A video of a man dancing with great energy at a petrol filling station has been doing the rounds on social media

In the Instagram clip, the gent is seen busting some moves to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and M.J

Mzansi online users were left amused and impressed by the dancer’s routine and shared their responses online

An energetic young man ushered Mzansi into the long weekend with a video of him busting some crazy moves.

Mzansi peeps were entertained by a man's unique dance moves at a petrol station. Image: @culturecollecter/Instagram

Source: UGC

The amusing clip was shared on Instagram by @culturecollecter and shows the t*pless lad show off some impressively vibey footwork as he dances to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, and M.J at a petrol filling station.

Entertained South African netizens flooded the Instagram post showing the dancer love as they complimented his skills.

remo_maroane16 wrote:

“My babyyy.”

shazzie_sharon commented:

“Jep Jep JePa!!!”

breeze_finestt wrote:

“Jepa.”

Spliffleon responded:

“Uncle Vinny style.”

Batshidise said:

“@basetsana_mamagoa NO please. O shapa tsa Smusi.”

Gumedemlondi reacted:

“@_hugh.m uyalikhumbula imabura.”

slindyza commented:

"Izimbadada."

