Young Man Shows Off Fancy Footwork in Energetic Dance Video Taken at Petrol Station, Saffas Show Him Love
- A video of a man dancing with great energy at a petrol filling station has been doing the rounds on social media
- In the Instagram clip, the gent is seen busting some moves to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and M.J
- Mzansi online users were left amused and impressed by the dancer’s routine and shared their responses online
An energetic young man ushered Mzansi into the long weekend with a video of him busting some crazy moves.
The amusing clip was shared on Instagram by @culturecollecter and shows the t*pless lad show off some impressively vibey footwork as he dances to the amapiano song, SJEPA by Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, and M.J at a petrol filling station.
Entertained South African netizens flooded the Instagram post showing the dancer love as they complimented his skills.
remo_maroane16 wrote:
“My babyyy.”
shazzie_sharon commented:
“Jep Jep JePa!!!”
breeze_finestt wrote:
“Jepa.”
Spliffleon responded:
“Uncle Vinny style.”
Batshidise said:
“@basetsana_mamagoa NO please. O shapa tsa Smusi.”
Gumedemlondi reacted:
“@_hugh.m uyalikhumbula imabura.”
slindyza commented:
"Izimbadada."
Woman dancing on the table gets hit on the head by ceiling fan, continues like nothing ever happened
In a different dancing story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman displayed the true spirit of a performer after suffering an unexpected blow to the head during a dance performance.
The video was shared online by web influencer @kulanicool shows the young woman jumping on top of a table as part of her dance before getting hit on the head by the ceiling fan.
Like a true champ, she gets off the table and continues with her routine like nothing ever happened. Kulani captioned the photo:
Grannies bust some amapiano moves in church, video sparks funny reactions “South Africa has hurt me”
“Moral of the story: Stay on your lane.”
Mzansi online users couldn’t help but laugh and ridicule the young woman’s blunder.
Check out some of their comments on Twitter:
@ThesameSivu responded: “Lol! okay, I think this is the funniest sh** I have seen this year.”
@Black_JuticeSA said: “That breathe out and in at the end.”
