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FDA Team Storms Dulcie Boateng’s Porials Pitch, Seizes Unregistered Products From Vendors
Ghana

FDA Team Storms Dulcie Boateng’s Porials Pitch, Seizes Unregistered Products From Vendors

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The FDA swooped in on the 2026 Porials Pitch, seizing unregistered goodies to keep shoppers safe and sound
  • In a statement on Facebook, the state agency said it was protecting unsuspecting customers from potential harm
  • Porials Pitch calls itself Accra's ultimate shopping destination, where vendors and shoppers meet in a high-profile event

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The FDA’s Enforcement Team conducted an operation at Porials Pitch 3, seizing unregistered products.

The authority said this was to safeguard unsuspecting customers from potential harm.

FDA Ghana, Porials Pitch
The FDA’s Enforcement Team conducts an operation at Porials Pitch 3, seizing unregistered products. Credit: FDA Ghana
Source: Facebook

It shared photos of their operation on Facebook.

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Porials Pitch calls itself Accra's ultimate shopping destination, where vendors and shoppers come together to create an unforgettable market experience.

The event was founded in 2024 by socialite Dulcie Boateng.

Vendor slots for the 2026 edition reportedly sold out in just two minutes, generating approximately GH¢600,000.

Dulcie Boateng unveils her new plush apartment

Boateng, as part of her birthday celebration, unveiled her five-unit apartment building, which she had been working on for a while.

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According to the influencer, it was her mother who often supervised the work at the site due to her busy schedule.

Dulcie Boateng, Ghanaian influencer, Birthday, New apartment, Apartment for sale, Apartment for rent.
Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, unveils her plush new apartment. Photo credit: @dulcies.life/Instagram & GHBrain/Facebook
Source: UGC

In a video on X, Boateng was seen arriving at the location of the apartment in an all-white gown. She looked pleasantly surprised when she arrived on the compound.

Her new home is a five-unit 1-bedroom apartment building, which she intends to sell or rent. She stated that she would only charge a few dollars for each apartment.

Who is Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng?

Boateng is regarded as one of Ghana’s leading Snapchat influencers, known for consistently sharing lifestyle content, entrepreneurial ventures, and glimpses of her personal life.

Beyond social media, she is the founder and CEO of Dulcie Porium, a brand that has hosted popular events and attracted thousands of attendees.

Her entrepreneurial and influencer journey has made her one of Ghana’s most recognisable digital personalities.

Dulcie Boateng slays in a stylish gown

YEN.com.gh reported that Dulcie Boateng dazzled at the 2024 Women’s Choice Awards, donning a stylish red gown that showcased her elegance.

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The renowned brand influencer, admired for her striking social media presence, captivated onlookers in a corseted dress that flowed beautifully against her silhouette.

Posing next to an immaculate white car, she completed her glamorous look with exquisite diamond earrings and chic, embellished, pointed designer shoes, truly embodying the essence of a beauty goddess at the star-studded event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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