Renowned Ghanaian playwright Joris Wartenberg, the mind behind Osofo Dadzie, has sadly passed away

Osofo Dadzie transformed Ghana's TV landscape with relatable stories and cultural themes, winning hearts nationwide

Wartenberg's legacy lives on through his influential work, inspiring countless creatives in Ghana's arts scene

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Ghanaian playwright Joris Nana Benyin Wartenberg, one of the creative minds behind the classic television drama Osofo Dadzie, has passed on.

He died on April 1, marking the end of an era for a figure closely linked to the early development of locally produced television storytelling in the country.

Joris Wartenberg is remembered for creating the Osofo Dadzie show. Credit: Channel One TV

Source: Youtube

Adom News reported that Wartenberg played a key role in shaping Osofo Dadzie, the popular Akan-language drama series that aired on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1972 to 1981.

The programme became a household favourite, praised for its relatable storylines, moral lessons, and reflection of everyday Ghanaian life.

The series is widely credited with helping to transform Ghana’s television landscape by bringing local language storytelling and local cultural themes to the forefront of broadcast entertainment.

Wartenberg was born in Sekondi in the Western Region and attended Sekondi Methodist Primary School and Achimota School.

At Achimota, he studied alongside notable personalities including film director Ekow Ansah and musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

He later read law at the University of Ghana, where he was a contemporary of Kwamena Ahwoi. It was during his university years that his interest in writing deepened.

Over the years, Wartenberg built a reputation as a creative thinker whose work extended beyond drama into broader intellectual exploration, including literature, science, and theology. He was known for his unconventional ideas and wide-ranging curiosity about life and creation.

Tributes have begun pouring in from colleagues and industry players who describe him as a key figure in Ghana’s creative arts development.

Former Adom TV Channel Manager, Paa Kwesi Ackon, described him as “a versatile figure in the creative arts industry whose legacy remains unforgettable.”

Osofo Dadzie actor dies

Frimpong Manso, the man who played Osofo Dadzie died in August 2020.

Osofo Dadzie became part of the Obra Drama Troupe, which was a drama that was shown on GTV as part of the Sunday night Akan Drama series.

Osofo Dadzie left TV screens in the 1990s for the US where he worked as a store assistant in Connecticut and later at Command Security Company protecting Wester Bank in East Hartford. He returned to Ghana in 2015.

Cantata TV actor shows massive transformation

YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian actress Regina Kwapong, popularly known for her role as Punani in the long-running TV drama soap opera Cantata, resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress had grown into a gorgeous-looking woman, who had changed beyond resemblance throughout the years.

In one video, Regina Kwapong looked stunning as she wore a green outfit with makeup and a beautiful hairstyle as she captured a mirror selfie with her expensive smartphone inside a plush room.

Source: YEN.com.gh