Cole Palmer addresses speculation linking him with Manchester United during the summer window

The midfielder highlights Chelsea’s ambitions, stressing the need for the right signings to compete for major trophies

Palmer points to strong belief within the squad and confidence in the manager’s plans ahead of next season

Cole Palmer has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, insisting he has no intention of leaving Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is in his third season at Stamford Bridge after completing a £40 million switch from Manchester City in 2023.

Reports last month suggested Palmer had grown frustrated at Chelsea and could be open to a summer move to United, but the England international has firmly rejected those claims.

Cole Palmer sends clear message to Chelsea amid Man United transfer links

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“Everyone just talks,” Palmer said in an interview with The Guardian. “When I see it, I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home—my family are there—but I don’t miss it. Maybe I would if I stayed away for a long time, but when I go back, I feel like there’s nothing there for me anymore.”

Palmer made it clear he remains committed to Chelsea and is focused on the club’s ambitions.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’re in an FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot, it puts us in a strong position to bring in the players we need,” he said.

He also revealed that discussions have taken place within the squad and with the club’s hierarchy about strengthening the team. Palmer pointed to Reece James’s long-term contract extension as a sign of confidence in the project.

“We’ve spoken to the owners and they’re clear about the direction. Reece wouldn’t sign a six-year deal without knowing what’s going on,” he added.

Palmer explained that he and James have had detailed conversations about the squad’s needs.

“We’ve talked a lot about what we need, the players we should sign, and how things should improve. He wouldn’t commit if he didn’t believe in the plan,” he said.

Looking ahead, Palmer believes Chelsea are close to competing at the highest level again.

“We want to win now, and if we recruit well this summer, we can challenge for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of adding the right profiles to the squad.

“If you sign the right players in the right positions, with the right character, we have more than enough quality. We just need more consistency than we’ve shown this season.”

Palmer also acknowledged the challenges of adapting under a manager appointed mid-season.

“It’s tough without a proper pre-season—you don’t get much time to train, you’re just playing games. But the manager is very good, and with time to implement his ideas, he can take us to another level,” he said.

“If we perform the way we should and bring in the right players, both the manager and the squad can achieve something special together.”

Source: YEN.com.gh