President John Mahama has promised a power supply renaissance during his 'Resetting Ghana' tour

Some 2,500 new transformers are being installed to address concerns with the power infrastructure

The president said recent outages are just temporary hiccups in the quest for electricity reliability

President John Mahama has expressed confidence in a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His remarks followed a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour, where he inspected transformers being deployed under a nationwide upgrade programme.

Mahama Speaks on Current Dumsor Concerns, Attributes Power Cuts to Technical Works

Source: Facebook

Mahama also said 2,500 transformers were procured and are currently being installed in the first phase of an intervention aimed at stabilising power supply.

The intervention will see the replacement of old and faulty transformers to improve the quality and reliability of electricity delivery, adding that the programme will continue in phases over time.

Addressing concerns over recent power interruptions, he said the outages are linked to ongoing technical works to strengthen the system and do not indicate a return to prolonged power challenges.

Pastor blasts Mahama over dumsor

Meanwhile, a pastor recently criticised President John Mahama over the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.

Ghanaian pastor calls on President John Mahama to address the power issues in his neighbourhood. Credit: @thestatenewss/@JDMahama

Source: UGC

Pastor blasts Mahama over

The man of God said he lived in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and had not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.

In a video on X back in March, the unhappy pastor said he was not the first person to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.

Woman laments over ECG bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman cried out over soaring electricity costs, explaining how her household allegedly struggled with rapidly draining prepaid credit.

In a video, she spoke about how her GH¢1,000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running.

Source: YEN.com.gh