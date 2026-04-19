Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, earned a doctorate from the University of Ghana, Legon and received several congratulatory messages

Even though the Chief of Staff himself has not made any public comment on his doctorate, many described the feat as an inspiration

The formal doctoral hooding ceremony for the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, is yet to be held by the University of Ghana, Legon

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The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has defended his PhD thesis at the University of Ghana, Legon, to earn a doctorate.

Even though it is not known yet what his thesis was based on, several people on social media congratulated the Chief of Staff on the feat achieved.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah earns a doctorate from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Julius Debrah

Source: Facebook

Others wondered how he did it, considering his arduous responsibilities as the Chief of Staff of Ghana.

In a Facebook post by Kofi Okyere-Darko, the Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, he congratulated Julius Debrah and stated that he was an inspiration to many.

"Congratulations to my Boss, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, on the successful defence of your PhD thesis at the University of Ghana. This remarkable achievement is a testament to your discipline, intellect, and unwavering commitment to personal growth even while serving at the highest level of national leadership. You continue to set a powerful example that learning and excellence have no limits."

"An intentional man with a heart of gold, your journey inspires many to pursue purpose with diligence and humility. May this milestone open even greater doors for impact and service, and may your knowledge continue to shape meaningful change for our nation and beyond. Well deserved, Sir," he added.

The doctoral hooding ceremony for Julius Debrah is yet to be held by the University of Ghana, Legon.

Ghanaians congratulate Julius Debrah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Julius Debrah's PhD thesis defence. Read them below:

Emmanuel K. Dogbevi said:

"Congratulations to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on the successful defence of his PhD thesis at the University of Ghana. Well done for that brilliant journey."

Ali Moro wrote:

"A chief staff with a busy schedule at the Flagstaff House, at the same time pursuing a PhD? Wow, congratulations, Hon!"

Gary Al-Smith said:

"People in charge of whole countries are completing their PhDs. And then there is me, in charge only of weekly waakye, making excuses why I should not pursue one. 🙄."

Sam Khabir Moro wrote:

"Congratulations, sir, may this day be remembered with joy 😊 😃 😄."

Abdul Razak Moro said:

"Congratulations, Hon. Julius Debrah, may Allah guide ur steps 🚶‍♂️ 🙏."

Nana Agyei Mensah wrote:

"The incoming president of Ghana hon Julius Debrah, JD."

Source: YEN.com.gh