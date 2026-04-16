The Electricity Company of Ghana's maintenance plans will cause temporary dumsor in selected communities on April 16

Power outages are hitting the Central, Accra West, Tema, and Accra East regions from morning to evening

The power distributor apologised for the inconvenience caused as it carries out its maintenance activities

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The Electricity Company of Ghana is continuing with its planned maintenance works across four regional districts on April 16, 2026.

The maintenance will result in temporary power outages in several communities within the Central, Accra West, Tema, and Accra East Regions.

The power distributor carries out maintenance activities that sometimes result in power cuts. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the maintenance exercises will take place between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm or 5:00 pm, depending on the location.

In the Central Region, the Electricity Company of Ghana will undertake maintenance from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Saltpond Zongo

Kurankyekrom

Otsir

Anomabo

Ataabadze

Bronyibima

Sanka

Tetelim

Yesunkwa

Essaman

Mpeasem

The Nduom Stadium

Areas affected by dumsor in Accra

In the Accra West Region, the power distributor will carry out maintenance from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting:

Dome CFC Estates

Gbawe Bulemin

Gonse

Joma Agbozome

Darkuman Kokompe

In the Accra East Region, maintenance will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting parts of Nmaidzor, School Junction, and surrounding areas.

Power cuts in Tema

The Tema Region will experience an outage from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Lashibi

Community 19 Annex

Klagon

Underbridge

As usual, the Electricity Company of Ghana apologised to customers for the power cuts and inconveniences that would arise from the exercises.

PURC reduces electricity and water tariffs

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission recently adjusted electricity and water tariffs downwards following its quarterly tariff review.

Effective from 1 April 2026, electricity tariffs dropped by an average of 4.81%, while water tariffs were reduced by 3.06%.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, in a statement released, said the review was conducted in line with its mandate to adjust tariffs quarterly to reflect prevailing economic conditions and operational factors affecting utility service providers in the country.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission explained that the quarterly reviews track movements in indicators such as the cedi's strength relative to the dollar, the inflation rate in Ghana, the electricity generation mix, as well as the cost of fuel, specifically natural gas, which is used in thermal power generation.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission added that these adjustments are necessary to maintain the real value of tariffs so that utility service providers can remain financially viable while continuing to deliver reliable services to consumers.

Proposed increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The power distributor had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a major collapse.

The Electricity Company of Ghana attributed its proposed increase in charges under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh