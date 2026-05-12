Tariq Lamptey's contract with Fiorentina terminated following another serious injury setback

Former Chelsea and Brighton star Lamptey struggled with injuries during his career

ACL injury rules Lamptey out of FIFA World Cup and Fiorentina's plans

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Former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has had his contract terminated by ACF Fiorentina following another devastating injury setback.

Lamptey, now 25, joined Fiorentina from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a deal worth €6 million after spending five years with the Premier League side.

Heartbreaking reason Tariq Lamptey Had Contract Terminated After Just Two Games

Source: Getty Images

During his time at Brighton, the Ghana international established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking right-backs in England and was also regarded as one of the fastest players in the Premier League.

However, injuries continued to disrupt his progress. He spent six months sidelined with a knee injury in 2023 and went on to make just 34 league appearances across his final two seasons at Brighton after losing his place as first-choice right-back to Joel Veltman.

Lamptey made his Fiorentina debut as an 88th-minute substitute during a 3-1 defeat to SSC Napoli, part of a disastrous start to the season for the Italian club.

Fiorentina failed to win any of their opening 15 Serie A matches and remained bottom of the table until January before improving their form during the second half of the campaign to move away from the relegation zone.

Lamptey later made his second appearance, and first start, during a 2-1 defeat to Como 1907 in September.

But disaster struck once again when he pulled up injured just 20 minutes into the match and had to be substituted.

ACL injury ended Lamptey’s Fiorentina career

The defender was later diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and successfully underwent surgery shortly afterwards.

Fiorentina described the injury as a “complex clinical picture” in an official statement, with Lamptey initially expected to spend at least six months on the sidelines.

The Ghanaian shared photos of himself working in the gym in January and was targeting a return around the end of February.

However, Lamptey never returned to Fiorentina’s matchday squad and the Italian club announced on Monday that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early.

The decision is also expected to rule him out of Ghana’s squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars have been drawn alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team in Group L.

Lamptey had originally signed a five-year contract with Fiorentina and, according to Capology, earned approximately €44,000 per week at the club.

Fiorentina’s squad also includes several other former Premier League players, including David de Gea, Moise Kean, Manor Solomon and Jack Harrison.

Lamptey has already been removed from Fiorentina’s first-team squad page on the club’s official website.

Tariq Lamptey reaches 100 EPL games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Lamptey reached a new milestone in the English Premier League after starring in Brighton and Hove Albion's victory over Chelsea.

The Ghana international played full throttle as the Seagulls thumped Chelsea 3-0 at the American Express Stadium.

Source: YEN.com.gh