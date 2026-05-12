Over 500,000 final-year SHS students across Ghana will begin the 2026 WASSCE on May 13, 2026 starting with Oral English

According to WAEC, a total of 509,862 candidates, made up of over 225,000 males and 284,000 females, have registered for the examination nationwide

The Ashanti Region leads with the highest number of candidates, while practical and project work had already begun

More than half a million final-year Senior High School (SHS) students across Ghana are set to begin the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates on May 13, 2026.

The candidate will join their counterparts across the sub-region, with the first paper, Oral English, marking the official start of the examination period.

Over half a million Ghanaian students begin 2026 WASSCE on May 13, 2026. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to figures from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 509,862 candidates will sit for this year’s examination nationwide.

A report sighted on Graphiconline indicated that the cohort is made up of 225,274 male candidates and 284,588 female candidates, reflecting a higher participation of girls.

WASSCE practical and project work already underway

The 2026 examination cycle had already commenced earlier with practical assessments and project work in subjects such as Visual Arts and Home Economics.

These components form an important part of the overall grading structure for candidates.

Following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the 2020 and 2021 examinations rescheduled to later months of the year, WAEC member states have gradually returned to the traditional May-June timetable.

Countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia have since worked to realign their academic calendars.

Regional breakdown of 2026 WASSCE candidates

Regional data shows that the Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 127,702 students registered.

The Eastern Region follows with 70,099 candidates, while the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions collectively account for 67,739 WASCE candidates.

The Central Region has 61,303 candidates, while Greater Accra records 48,099 candidates.

In the Volta Region, 41,622 students will sit for the exams, while Oti and Western North regions together account for 35,620 candidates.

The Northern educational zone, covering the Northern, North East, and Savannah regions, has 33,155 candidates.

The Upper East Region has 15,192 candidates, while the Upper West Region records 9,249 candidates.

The examination remains a major academic milestone for thousands of young people across the country, as they complete their secondary education and prepare for tertiary studies or entry into the workforce.

WAEC introduces new exam schedule

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council had introduced changes to exam questions and schedules to curb cross-border leakages.

According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the adjustments include starting exams earlier in Ghana due to time differences with Nigeria.

The new measures are intended to enhance fairness and protect the integrity of examinations across the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh