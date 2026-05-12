A young lady identified as Jane has shared a touching story of how the late Pastor Daniel Boateng-Kusi (Pastor Danny) transformed her life

Jane shared that the pastor, a former prefect at Prempeh College, took over her welfare and tertiary education after her father allegedly refused to support her

Pastor Danny Boateng-Kusi of Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated (CCI) reportedly passed away on May 5, 2026, causing a massive wave of grief across the Christian community

The sudden passing of Pastor Daniel Boateng-Kusi has left many in shock, but for one young lady, it is the loss of a "lifesaver" who stepped in when her own family failed her.

A young lady shares how late Pastor Daniel Boateng Kusi impacted her life through to completing tertiary education. Image credit: Ps. Danny Boateng Kusi, janelouisa/Instagram

Source: UGC

In a deeply personal "story time" shared on Instagram on May 11, 2026, Jane described the man behind the pulpit as a dedicated mentor and provider.

Jane explained that she had known Pastor Danny since she was eight years old. At the time, he was a student leader at Prempeh College, where her father worked as a tutor.

According to Jane, even as a student, Danny would visit her bungalow on weekends to ensure she was being treated well, hinting at a long and difficult history with her father.

Pastor Danny sponsors the ladies' tertiary life

The relationship evolved into a family bond, with the pastor introducing Jane to his sister. When Jane finished Senior High School (SHS), her father reportedly refused to support her further education.

"Pastor Danny was the man who made sure I went into tertiary. He made sure I had food to eat and good clothes to wear," she shared, breaking down in tears.

Jane stressed that she decided to share her story so people would understand the kind of man he was off-camera.

"If Pastor Danny didn't take care of me, I wouldn't know where I will be by now," she added.

Pastor Danny's death followed shortly after the passing of another young Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Derrick Obeng Amoako, on May 4, 2026, leading many to describe 2026 as a difficult year for the youth ministry.

A tribute from a church member, The Agyekum, described Pastor Danny as a "dedicated servant of God whose ministry exemplified integrity and compassion".

Watch the Instagram video below.

Admiration pours in for late Pastor Danny

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the testimony below:

eijayfrimpong wrote:

"This is why I do what I do. You never know whose life you’re going to change... He was a good man and my sincere condolences."

themosesarthur commented:

"What a man! What a gift❤️ - Thank you Lord for this gift you blessed us with."

_dzifah reacted:

"It is well. God bless you for sharing this testimony to encourage us to impact the lives of as many people as we can 😢🙏🏾."

fruggiesgh__ added:

"Aww, CCI fellows! So sorry ❤️."

ms_yve.1 said:

"Accept my condolences, Auntie Jane ❤️."

Grief as Pastor Danny reportedly passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi, a prominent young Ghanaian preacher, passed away.

Obiri-Yeboah Clement, the Vice President for the Apologetics and Leadership Institute-Africa, announced the news of Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi's untimely demise on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh