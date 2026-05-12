The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has established a committee to investigate the skyrocketing costs of student accommodation across the country

This follows a series of inspections by the Rent Control Department, which uncovered that some hostels at the University of Ghana (UG) were charging students up to GHC10,000 per semester

The government has vowed that it will not allow "unrestricted market principles" to dictate the price of student housing, promising new regulations to ensure affordability

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The Ministry of Education has officially stepped into the brewing crisis over tertiary student accommodation, as fees at major university hostels reach an all-time high.

Education Minister Hon. Haruna Iddrisu sets up a committee to investigate the hostel accommodation fee saga. Image credit: 1957news/Facebook, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook

Source: UGC

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu announced the formation of a specialised committee during the swearing-in ceremony of the Governing Council of the newly established University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The minister’s move is a direct response to a petition from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and a subsequent "storming" of hostels by the Rent Control Department.

During a recent inspection at the University of Ghana, Acting Rent Control Commissioner Fredrick Opoku singled out the Viking Hostel for charging what he described as "shameful and exploitative" rates. He noted that in some instances, two students sharing a room without air conditioning were being charged GHC10,000, a figure he insisted would be reviewed and potentially reversed.

Watch the Facebook video below.

The new committee will include representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and vice-chancellors of public universities.

"Be assured that the government will simply not run on the principles of private partnership where unlimited fee guidelines will dictate the pace," Minister Iddrisu stated.

"We will be social, and we will reflect social values and concerns in the delivery of that public good".

The committee is expected to engage with private hostel operators and student bodies to draft practical guidelines that curb arbitrary price hikes and improve housing security on campuses.

Haruna Iddrisu involved in an accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of Prophet Nana Kwabena Joshua prophesying doom about the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, resurfaced after his prediction materialised.

On February 12, 2026, a convoy bearing Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu was involved in an accident on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road.

Source: YEN.com.gh