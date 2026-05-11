Royal Aboboyaa buyers in Ghana have several cargo tricycle models to choose from, with the brand offering both 150cc and 200cc options

The company’s official website lists five Aboboyaa models, but prices are not displayed online, leaving current market checks as the main guide for buyers

Available listings suggest that buyers looking for a Royal Aboboyaa in 2026 should generally prepare from about GH₵25,000 upward for newer models, while used ones may cost less depending on age and condition

Royal Aboboyaa remains one of the most popular cargo tricycles in Ghana for carrying goods, farm produce, and other loads, especially for small businesses and traders who need a cheaper alternative to pickups.

YEN.com.gh has checked the current prices of Royal Aboboyaa tricycles in Ghana in 2026 across the available models. Image credit: Royal Motorcycles, Freepik

Source: UGC

For buyers checking the market in 2026, Royal has several Aboboyaa tricycle models available, including the RY150ZH 2, RY150ZH 30, RY200ZH 4, RY200ZH 4C and RY200ZH 4AW.

The models are mainly split between the smaller 150cc versions and the bigger 200cc options, giving buyers room to choose based on the type of work they intend to use them for.

The RY150ZH 2 and RY150ZH 30 are among the 150cc options and are expected to be the more affordable models in the range.

Starting price of Royal Aboboyaa

Buyers looking at these smaller Royal Aboboyaa tricycles in 2026 may need to prepare around GH₵25,000 to GH₵27,000 for a new one, depending on the dealer, body style and whether some extra fittings are included.

The bigger 200cc models, such as the RY200ZH 4, RY200ZH 4C and RY200ZH 4AW, are built for heavier work and are likely to sit above the 150cc versions in price.

Prices of 200cc Royal Aboboyaa models

Current market checks show that the 200cc Royal Aboboyaa models may cost around GH₵27,000 to GH₵30,000 when bought new, depending on the exact model and seller.

Used Royal Aboboyaa tricycles are also available on the market for buyers who may not be ready for a brand new one.

Older used models can be found from about GH₵14,000 upward, but the final price often depends on the year, engine condition, body strength, documents and how long the tricycle has already been used.

In practical terms, anyone planning to buy a brand new Royal Aboboyaa in Ghana in 2026 should budget from about GH₵25,000 to GH₵30,000 across the available models.

The smaller 150cc versions are likely to be the cheaper options, while the 200cc models may suit buyers who want more power for regular heavy-duty work.

Since prices can change from time to time, buyers may still need to confirm the latest showroom price before making payment, especially if they want a specific model or are comparing new and used options.

YEN.com.gh analyses how much a new Pragya costs in Ghana in 2026 as commercial transport becomes increasingly popular. Image credit: Tuatuagye

Source: UGC

Prices of Pragya Tricycle in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the current prices of Pragya, commonly used in Ghana as a means of transportation.

Prices of motorbikes varied widely, with brands like TVS and Bajaj on the higher end and Apsonic and Royal Motor more affordable.

Despite rising costs driven by import duties and demand, many Ghanaians still see the motor king business as a reliable way to earn.

Source: YEN.com.gh