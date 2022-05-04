A handsome little black boy with glowing skin and a beautiful pair of eyes has wowed many people on the internet

The boy who is in the Benin Republic was captured in a viral video making facial gestures to the camera and showing off his eyes that appear special

Many have marvelled at just how special the boy is in different ways with some showering him with praises

The handsomeness dripping from a little black boy has sent many people into a frenzy on the internet.

A short clip captures the little boy making cute facial gestures, revealing that many things about his body appear specially crafted by God.

Little black boy wows many with his cute eyes. Photo credit: @_sterno

Beautiful black skin

Sitting on the boy's body is a beautiful skin that shone like golden coal as light danced on it. His skin appears to have been scrubbed clean with some shiny dots.

It is so natural that people cannot but take a closer look at it in the video.

Beautiful blue pair of eyes

Apart from the boy's cool skin, his eyes were specially made too as they looked different from normal.

His eyes were blue with a captivating glint that is so conspicuous and would leave one in awe. Many who watched the little boy's video could not help but marvel at the beauty of his eyes and skin.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@iammariaborges commented:

"@nwe Yessss thanks for sharing."

@wantuza said:

"He is going to be a Model."

@chetneymoon commented:

"Everything comes from us... no surprises... everything about us is beautiful."

@gadinawe reacted:

"Protect him and his family at all cost."

@webbran said:

"Little dude isn’t happy at all. He care less about them d@mn eyes. He just want a good life."

