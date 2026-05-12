Thomas Tuchel has submitted England’s secret 55-man provisional World Cup squad to FIFA

Danny Welbeck, Luke Shaw, and Jarrad Branthwaite are reportedly part of the long list despite never previously featuring under Tuchel for England

Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, and Jude Bellingham headline the pool of 51 players

Thomas Tuchel has submitted England’s mandatory preliminary squad to FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the final 26-man selection expected later this month.

The long list, believed to contain 55 names, remains confidential, although reports suggest Danny Welbeck, Luke Shaw and Jarrad Branthwaite are included despite never previously featuring under Tuchel.

England manager Thomas Tuchel announces his provisional World Cup squad. Image credit: Koji Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel invites 51 England players

Since taking charge in January 2025, Tuchel has used 51 different players across his England squads.

Captain Harry Kane, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender Ezri Konsa are expected to be among the guaranteed selections after regular involvement under the German coach.

Morgan Rogers has made 11 appearances under Tuchel, while Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford have each featured 10 times.

According to The Express, Tuchel has also handed debuts to nine players, including Elliot Anderson, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Trevoh Chalobah.

England will officially confirm their final World Cup squad on May 22 before FIFA publishes the complete list on June 2.

England's provisional World Cup squad

Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Ezri Konsa are among the players Thomas Tuchel has called up during his time as England manager.

Anthony Gordon, Jordan Henderson, Jarrod Bowen, Elliot Anderson, Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also featured regularly under the German coach.

Other players selected by Tuchel include Reece James, Dan Burn, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Marc Guéhi, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Adam Wharton and Djed Spence.

Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, Nico O'Reilly, Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have likewise earned call-ups.

Ben White, Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Barnes, James Trafford, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Fikayo Tomori, and Dominic Solanke are also part of the group, alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kyle Walker, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, and Morgan Gibbs-White.

James Garner, Ivan Toney, Dean Henderson, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harry Maguire, Aaron Ramsdale, Jason Steele, Alex Scott, and Nick Pope complete the list of players used by Tuchel since taking charge of England.

England vs. Ghana head-to-head

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the complete head-to-head record between England and Ghana amid burgeoning anticipation among fans eager to see the Black Stars face the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

England boast established, top-tier players, such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Reece James, while Ghana have their own stars, including Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

Source: YEN.com.gh