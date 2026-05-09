Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah made a bold fashion statement at the TGMA red carpet in a beige two-piece suit paired with a striking white face mask

Amenyah cryptically addressed divorce rumours on the red carpet, brushing aside questions about his wellbeing with a snide remark

The actor and his wife Irene, who wed on April 1, 2023, were rumoured to have separated days after their third wedding anniversary in April 2026

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Harold Amenyah cryptically addressed rumours of his divorce during his appearance on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) red carpet.

Harold Amenyah Addresses Divorce Rumours at TGMA 2026 Red Carpet

Source: Instagram

The popular actor showed up on the TGMA red carpet in a tailored beige two-piece suit, making a bold, theatrical fashion statement.

His dress was complemented with a striking white face mask that covered the upper half of his face, giving the appearance a mysterious, high-fashion masquerade vibe.

Harold Amenyah did not grab attention with just his dress, but also his words after he was questioned about being hurt amid his rumoured divorce.

Red carpet host Godwin Namboh said he thought he was using his mask to cover up the fact that he was hurt.

“I'm too hard to be hurt,” Amenyah replied.

The actor’s cryptic response sparked buzz on social media.

The Facebook video of Harold Amenyah cryptically addressing his divorce is below.

Harold Amenyah’s divorce saga

Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene Owusu, tied the knot on April 1, 2023, in a private, modest, and elegant ceremony held at Peduase.

The event occurred exactly a year after the couple first met and was well attended by several industry heavyweights, including Caroline Sampson and Eddy Acquah.

In April 2026, rumours emerged on social media claiming that the actor and his wife had parted ways, days after their third wedding anniversary.

The rumours went viral on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, with popular Facebook blogger, Maame Akosua Hayford, alleging that their marriage had crashed

“Actor Harold Amenyah is reported to have separated from his wife just a few days after the couple celebrated their third anniversary. The rumours started from posts shared on X and on Instagram by some bloggers. I hope this news ain't true,” she wrote.

Amid the drama, Harold Amenyah cryptically addressed the issue, warning ladies not to go through their partner’s phones if they want their relationships to survive.

Below is a Twitter post with recent reports about Harold Amenyah’s divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh