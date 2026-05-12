A prophecy has been released for Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of the Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The prophetic message was shared by the spiritual leader Karma President, who went on to give her some advice

The prediction has caught the attention of concerned Ghanaians on social media, sparking widespread reactions

Joana Quaye, ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has received a powerful prophecy from the Karma President.

Ghanaian Seer Karma President shares a powerful prophecy about Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Karma President

Source: Facebook

In April 2026, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his wife made headlines over a divorce saga between them.

Their marriage issue came to public attention after Joana Quaye's pursuit of a GH₵50 million settlement in their divorce case ended in disappointment, with the High Court in Accra rejecting her demand on January 20, 2026.

She was awarded with GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

According to reports, Richard Nii Armah Quaye and Joana Quaye had been married for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune.

This became a topic for discussion with many public figures, sharing their thoughts.

Following their divorce saga, a prophecy has been released about Joana Quaye, triggering massive reactions on social media.

Karma President shares prophecy for RNAQ's ex-wife

In a video dated May 7, 2026, Karma President shared a prophecy about Joana Quaye, asking her to pay keen attention to the spiritual side of her material family.

Karma President is known for his controversial and doom prophecies about Ghanaian celebrities and public figures. He has shared strange prophecies about politicians, sparking widespread attention.

Detailing what he might have seen in the spiritual world, he shared a dark family lineage, which he believed might be playing against her.

Karma President further advised RNAQ's ex-wife to take quick action to break free, triggering concerned Ghanaians to share their thoughts.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reaction to Karma President's Joana Quaye prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President shared the doom spiritual message about Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife.

Rusty wrote:

“The same thing indeed happened to me, and upon investigations, I realised it was a family thing.”

Gee wrote:

“Hmm, God has mercy.”

Oseibea wrote:

“Saa as3m wei? hmmm.”

Georgina Rolly wrote:

"This man likes doom prophecy, but as for the family background thing. I think everybody needs to investigate it. It's destroying a lot of people.

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President giving the prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah:

Karma President releases a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: Karma President

Source: TikTok

Karma President's prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President released a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to him, upon zooming into the spiritual realm, he noticed that the gods being used by the pastor were making certain demands from him.

He claimed that the gods were asking that Adom Kyei Duah refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh